BRIEF-Rexford Industrial acquires industrial property for $17.1 mln
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial property for $17.1 million
NEW YORK, Sept 13 Cornerstone Therapeutics Inc : * Resumes trading, falls 22 percent
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial property for $17.1 million
* Tiffany & Co. and Jana Partners announce appointments of three new independent directors to Tiffany & Co. Board of directors
* Enable Midstream reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: