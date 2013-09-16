Sept 16 Italian drugmaker Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA said it would buy out Cornerstone Therapeutics Inc to expand in the United States, a deal that values the company at about $255 million.

Chiesi, which currently owns 58 percent of Cornerstone, will buy the remaining shares for $9.50 each.

The offer is below Cornerstone's Friday closing of $9.74, but represents a premium of about 78 percent to the stock's trading level just before Chiesi made its initial written proposal in February.