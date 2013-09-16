UPDATE 3-ChemChina says Syngenta deal filing accepted by Beijing
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.
Sept 16 Italian drugmaker Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA said it would buy out Cornerstone Therapeutics Inc to expand in the United States, a deal that values the company at about $255 million.
Chiesi, which currently owns 58 percent of Cornerstone, will buy the remaining shares for $9.50 each.
The offer is below Cornerstone's Friday closing of $9.74, but represents a premium of about 78 percent to the stock's trading level just before Chiesi made its initial written proposal in February.
TEL AVIV, March 6 Israel-based Advanced Vision Technology Ltd, which develops automatic print inspection systems, said on Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Danaher Corp's product identification platform for $100 million.