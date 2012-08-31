BRIEF-Exactech posts Q4 loss per share $0.82
* Exactech 2016 revenue up 7 pct to $257.6 million, Q4'16 revenue increased 6 pct to $66.2 million
NEW YORK Aug 31 Corning Inc : * Up 3.3 percent to $12 in premarket after Oppenheimer upgrades the stock to "outperform."
* AMRI announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides 2017 outlook
* Xbiotech reports affirmative interim analysis of global phase 3 colorectal cancer study