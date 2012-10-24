LPC: Leveraged loan issuers line up debt without covenants at record pace
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Investors’ appetite for leveraged loans is allowing companies to line up debt with few safeguards on an unprecedented scale.
NEW YORK Oct 24 Corning Inc : * Shares down 1 percent in premarket trading
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Investors’ appetite for leveraged loans is allowing companies to line up debt with few safeguards on an unprecedented scale.
Feb 17 Accenture Plc said on Friday it would create 15,000 "highly skilled" new jobs in the United States, as IT services firms brace for a more protectionist U.S. technology visa program under President Donald Trump.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.