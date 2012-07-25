* Q2 revs $1.91 bln vs Street view $2.02 bln
* Cites weakness in display, telecoms
* Sees moderate glass price declines in Q3
* Says not expecting big TV boost from Olympics
* Shares fall 7.2 percent in morning trade
(Adds details)
NEW YORK, July 25 Corning Inc posted
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on a sharp decline in
sales at its most profitable display business, sending shares
down 7 percent as global economic weakness made investors
nervous about the rest of 2012.
While the maker of products as diverse as screens for
televisions and smartphones forecast a moderating decline in
glass prices and a sequential increase in liquid crystal display
(LCD) sales in the current quarter, investors were not
convinced.
"Corning did miss their second-quarter numbers," said Darice
Liu, an analyst for National Securities Corp, a broker-dealer
investment bank. "While we're going to see, according to
guidance, a nice increase in LCD glass volumes as well as
pricing declines being moderate (in the current quarter) a lot
of folks are concerned on the macro effect on LCD TV sales."
Overall revenue dropped to $1.91 billion from $2.01 billion.
Analysts expected $2.02 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For the second half of the year, the company is most
concerned about demand in China, and is "not looking for robust
unit sales" in Europe, Chief Financial Officer Jim Flaws told
analysts on a conference call.
Second-quarter shipments were lower than expected to
manufacturers of LCD screens used in products such as
flat-screen televisions, Corning's most important market.
"We think they're taking very little risk at building any
inventory" Flaws told Reuters.
Corning kept its estimate for full-year growth in industry
television sales in the 3 percent to 5 percent range. While
events like the London Olympics Games often boost TV sales, that
may not be the case this year because many people bought flat
screen TVs for the last Olympics.
"We're not expecting as much of an impact from this Olympics
as we saw in 2008 from the Chinese Olympics," Flaws said.
Sales in Corning's display unit fell 16 percent from the
year-ago quarter to $641 million on what the company described
as "moderate" glass price declines.
Corning's profit fell to $462 million, or 30 cents per
share, from $755 million, or 47 cents per share, in the year-ago
quarter. However, excluding unusual items, earnings per share
were 31 cents, in line with analyst estimates, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Flaws said the market for glass displays used in everything
from televisions to smartphones would increase sequentially in
the low-double-digit percentage range this quarter in line with
typical seasonal trends.
"We expect LCD sales to be okay, up this year every place,
except Japan," Flaws said, noting Japan had unusually high TV
sales in 2011. Flaws said cash flow for the year would be "quite
strong" without giving details.
If the economic outlook should cause a further decline in
demand, Flaws said the company would be ready to cut costs by
trimming back employment and manufacturing operations.
Chief Executive Wendell Weeks said in a statement that
Corning is concerned about economic weakness in Europe and China
as it had "seen signs that the unsettled global economy impacted
some of our businesses in the past quarter."
Along with telecommunications and display, Corning's
environmental technologies segment faced a reduction in sales of
light-duty filters for auto emission systems in the quarter.
Flaws said Corning's telecommunications business grew 10
percent sequentially in the second quarter, compared with the
company's hope for 15 percent growth.
Corning shares fell 87 cents to $11.19 in morning trade on
New York Stock Exchange. The stock is down more than 16 percent
since late April, when it traded at $14.45.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)