Feb 3 Corning Inc stuck to its forecast of generating $10 billion in sales in 2014, but said it faces a phase of reduced profitability as prices of its glass used in LCD TVs have dropped.

The company said its display segment, which earns the bulk of Corning's profit and includes glass for touchscreen devices and liquid crystal display televisions, would be able to maintain a healthy gross margin by cutting costs.

Chief Executive Wendell Weeks will make a presentation to investors in New York on Friday, the company said.

The company expects sales for its Gorilla Glass brand for tablets and smartphones to grow "materially" through 2014, led mainly by consumer electronic devices.

But many investors still consider Corning, which competes with LG Display Co Ltd and Asahi Glass Co Ltd , a company largely dependent on the ebb and flow of the LCD market.

Demand for LCD panels has slowed across the industry as U.S. consumers show little appetite for upgrading televisions after buying their first flat-screens sets.

The weaker market has led to price cuts among LCD glass makers.

For 2011, the company had sales of $7.9 billion.

