April 25 Specialty glass maker Corning Inc reported a lower first-quarter profit, hurt by weak global demand for liquid crystal display television sets.

Net income attributable to Corning fell 38 percent to $462 million, or 30 cents per share, compared with $748 million, or 47 cents a share a year ago.

Revenue fell 0.2 percent to $1.92 billion in the first quarter. (Reporting By Liana B. Baker; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)