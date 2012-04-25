US STOCKS-Futures flat as Yellen speech awaited for rate hike clues
* Futures: Dow down 2 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq up 0.25 pts
April 25 Specialty glass maker Corning Inc reported a lower first-quarter profit, hurt by weak global demand for liquid crystal display television sets.
Net income attributable to Corning fell 38 percent to $462 million, or 30 cents per share, compared with $748 million, or 47 cents a share a year ago.
Revenue fell 0.2 percent to $1.92 billion in the first quarter. (Reporting By Liana B. Baker; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
