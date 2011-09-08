Sept 8 Corning Inc forecast a 35 percent sequential fall in equity earnings for the third quarter and lowered its current-quarter LCD volume outlook on lower demand from panel makers.

The specialty glass maker lowered its outlook on volume at its wholly owned business to be flat, sequentially, from a mid-to high-single digit percentage rise that it forecast earlier.

Corning also expects volume at Samsung Corning Precision Materials Co Ltd -- a joint venture with the world's largest television producer Samsung Electronics -- to be down 30 percent sequentially, much lower than its earlier view of a mid-single digit range fall.

The company said third-quarter sales at its Specialty Materials unit will be flat sequentially compared with its earlier forecast of an increase in the upper-single digit range.

While Corning makes glass used in telecommunications, life sciences and the auto industry, its LCD business makes the most profit.

However, the company affirmed its target of $10 billion in worldwide sales by 2014. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)