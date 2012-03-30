(Adds details of the subpoena, background)
By Liana B. Baker
MARCH 30 - Corning Inc said on Friday it received a
subpoena from the Department of Justice for documents related to
automotive parts for which it manufacturers components.
Corning said it received a grand jury subpoena requesting
information as part of an investigation into possible antitrust
law violations.
The subpoena, issued in the United States District Court for
the Eastern District of Michigan, requests information regarding
numerous parts installed in automobiles, including catalytic
converter substrates and diesel particulate filters for
automobiles.
Corning makes ceramic substrates at the heart of catalytic
converters in diesel and gasoline-powered engines. The company
said it cannot estimate the financial impact of the
investigation, but said antitrust investigations can lead to
significant penalties.
The company will cooperate with the investigation, but "will
not speculate on the cause of the investigation," Corning
spokeswoman Beth Dann said in a statement.
Corning shares were flat in after-hours trading at $14.08.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; editing by Andre Grenon)