Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
Feb 15 (Corning Inc Reuters) - Corning Inc on Wednesday sold $750 million of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
JP Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CORNING INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 4.7 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2037 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.864 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.709 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/21/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 165 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 4.75 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.853 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.759 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/21/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 170 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.