WASHINGTON May 16 A subsidiary of Corning Inc has agreed to pay $66.5 million in criminal fines and plead guilty to fixing the prices of materials used in catalytic converters for cars, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The deal made by Corning International Kabushiki Kaisha is the latest in a long list of settlements in a years-long probe by the Justice Department and antitrust enforcers internationally in the auto parts industry. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)