(Adds details, comments from executive)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
April 28 Specialty glass maker Corning Inc
, best known for its Gorilla glass used in smartphones
and tablets, said it expected LCD glass price declines to be
"significantly less" in the current quarter compared with the
first quarter.
Shares in Corning, which also reported slightly
better-than-expected first-quarter results, were up almost 4
percent in trading before the bell on Monday.
The company said it expects core profit in the display
business to grow in the second quarter, after dropping 4 percent
in the first quarter due to a decline in LCD glass prices from
the previous quarter.
"We think (due to) the combination of the glass market
growing, the price declines moderating and the positive impact
of CPM (Corning Precision Materials), we should get growth in
our display business in the second quarter," Corning's Senior
Vice President Tony Tripeny told Reuters.
Core sales from the display technologies business, which
makes LCD panels for Sony Corp, LG and Lenovo Group
and brings in more than a third of the company's
revenue, grew 58 percent.
Corning had warned in January that prices of LCD glass would
decline further in the first quarter as some contracts signed in
2012 required the company to match prices offered by rivals.
"... As LCD price declines lessen, we expect improved
results throughout the year," Chief Financial Officer James
Flaws said in a statement.
Tripeny added that the company expects a "really strong"
quarter for Gorilla Glass, which is used in smartphones made by
Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Corning reported net income of $301 million, or 20 cents per
share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $494 million,
or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's core earnings were 31 cents per share.
Corning said revenue rose to $2.29 billion from $1.81
billion.
Analysts on average had expected core earnings of 30 cents
per share on revenue of $2.30 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Editing by Joyjeet Das)