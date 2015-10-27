Oct 27 Corning Inc, the supplier of
Gorilla Glass to Apple Inc, reported a 5.1 percent fall
in quarterly revenue, hurt by a weak global economy and a strong
dollar.
The company's net income fell to $212 million, or 15 cents
per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.01
billion, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.
Corning said core net sales fell to $2.45 billion from $2.58
billion.
"The weakening global economy, particularly in China, and
the stronger U.S. dollar impacted all of our businesses," Tony
Tripeny, Corning's chief financial officer, said in a statement
on Tuesday.
The company also increased its share repurchase
authorization by $4 billion.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)