Jan 26 Corning Inc, which supplies Gorilla Glass used in iPhones, reported an 8.3 percent fall in net sales, hurt by lower demand for liquid crystal display glass.

The company's earnings per share fell to 17 cents in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from 70 cents per share a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $2.2 billion from $2.4 billion.

