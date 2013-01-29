Jan 29 Specialty glass maker Corning Inc posted a higher quarterly revenue, helped by an increase in sales of devices containing Gorilla glass, its most profitable product.

Corning shares rose 4 percent in premarket trading.

Net income fell to $283 million, or 19 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $491 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 14 percent to $2.15 billion.