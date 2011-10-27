(Follows alerts)

* Q3 adj EPS $1.20 vs est $1.13

* Q3 rev rose 60 pct to $1.63 bln

* Raises FY11 EPS to $5.05-$5.15/shr from $4.85-$5.15/shr

Oct 27 Corn Products International Inc posted quarterly results that beat market estimates spurred by strong North American sales and price increases and helped the company raise its profit outlook for the year.

For 2011, the company, which makes starches, sweeteners and food ingredients, expects income of $5.05-$5.15 a share, up from $4.85-$5.15 a share projected earlier.

Analysts on average are expecting full-year earnings of $4.54 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Corn products expects full-year revenue of $6 billion compared with analysts' view of $6.21 billion.

For the third quarter, the company posted a net profit $1.12 a share, compared with 48 cents a share, last year. Excluding items, the company earned $1.20 per share.

Net sales rose 60 percent to $1.63 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.10 a share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

Shares of the Westchester, Illinois-based company closed at $45.35 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)