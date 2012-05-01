European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
May 1 Corn Products International Inc posted a first-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped by higher sales in North America and Asia Pacific.
The corn refiner, which makes starches, sweeteners and food ingredients, also said it intends to change its name to Ingredion under the ticker "INGR" on the New York Stock Exchange.
Net profit was $94.2 Million, or $1.21 per share, compared with $153.6 million or $1.97 per share, a year ago.
Net sales rose 8 percent to $1.57 billion.
Excluding special items, the company earned $1.26 per share.
Excluding special items, the company earned $1.26 per share.

Analysts, on an average, expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, on revenue of $1.59 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
