Oct 23 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday cut its ratings on Cornwall, N.Y.'s general obligation bonds to 'AA-' from 'AA'. S&P said it "lowered the rating due to four consecutive general fund drawdowns, though we still consider reserves as a share of expenditures to be strong." S&P said the outlook on the lowered rating is negative based on its view that "the town lacks a clear plan to regain structural balance."