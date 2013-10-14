BRIEF-Nuvista Energy Q4 FFO per share C$0.24
* will continue drilling with five rigs until spring breakup and then reduce to approximately three rigs in operation for second half of 2017
Oct 14 Coronado Biosciences Inc said its treatment for Crohn's disease, a type of inflammatory bowel disease, failed to meet the main goal of a mid-stage study.
The company said the response rate of patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease taking the treatment was not different from patients taking the placebo as measured on a clinical scale.
HERZOGENAURACH, March 8 The new boss of Adidas hiked sales and profit targets for the German sportwear firm on Wednesday and announced plans to increase ecommerce sales, simplify business processes and keep investing heavily in the key U.S. market.
March 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 8.5 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, with negative share moves seen by a string of firms following their poor earnings updates offsetting gains in some firms that advanced on the back of a weaker pound. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton, fresh from signing a joint venture to develop an oilfield off Mexico, remains on the lookout