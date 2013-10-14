* Investors worry over success in other disorders - analyst
* Shares tank 70 pct to life-low
* Company to decide therapy's future after getting partner
data
By Vrinda Manocha
Oct 14 Coronado Biosciences Inc said
its treatment for a type of inflammatory bowel disease failed a
mid-stage study, sending its shares plunging 70 percent due to
concerns that the therapy may not work for other disorders as
well.
The treatment, Trichuris suis ova (TSO), failed the main
goal of improving patients' s response to Crohn's disease, a
type of inflammatory bowel disease.
TSO is also being tested in mid-stage studies to treat
disorders including ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis and
autism.
Analysts said the results dampened investors' optimism for
the success of the treatment in the other trials.
"People thought that if it was going to have a good shot at
success, Crohn's disease was where it was going to see good
results," MLV & Co analyst Graig Suvannavejh told Reuters.
Roth Capital analyst Joseph Pantginis said there was no
chance of the treatment succeeding in Crohn's disease. He also
lowered his projected chances of TSO as a treatment for
ulcerative colitis and multiple sclerosis.
"We believe Coronado is unfortunately entering a state of
limbo as investors await what the next steps will be with this
significant blow to confidence in the TSO program," he wrote in
a note to clients.
He cut his rating on the stock to "neutral" from "buy" and
slashed his price target to $2 from $24.
On a conference call with analysts, Coronado Chief Executive
Harlan Weisman said there was a negative overall trial but TSO
had activity in sicker patients.
MLV & Co analyst Suvannavejh said the company had not
provided enough data from very sick patients to indicate if the
treatment had potential to treat severe Crohn's disease.
Coronado said it would decide on the future of TSO as a
treatment for Crohn's after analyzing data from the trial, along
with data from a study by its partner, Dr. Falk Pharma Gmbh.
Data from Dr. Falk Pharma's mid-stage study is expected in
the fourth quarter, Coronado said.
Suvannavejh said it was unclear how useful data from the
partner's study would be as the trial did not include patients
with more severe Crohn's disease.
TSO, made from eggs of the whipworm parasite found in pigs,
helps modulate a patient's immune system and prevent it from
attacking the body's own tissues and organs.
Coronado said the response rate of patients with
moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease taking the treatment in the
mid-stage trial was not different from patients taking the
placebo.
The company said the treatment was safe and well-tolerated.
Adverse events including abdominal pain were balanced between
patients taking the treatment and those in the placebo group.
Shares of the company fell to a life-time low of $1.73 in
early trading, before recouping some of the losses to be down at
$1.93 at 12:25 p.m. ET. Nearly 18 million shares changed hands,
over 30 times their 10-day average.
