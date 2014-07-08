BRIEF-Enterprise acquires Azure Natural Gas Gathering System
* Agreement was result of Azure's bankruptcy auction proceedings, which enterprise won with a bid price of $189 million
July 8 Corona Equity Partner AG : * Says subsidiary Leuchten Manufactur seit 1862 i. SA. Gmbh files for
insolvency in self-administration * Insolvency of this subsidiary has no impact on operations of Corona Equity
* Insolvency of this subsidiary has no impact on operations of Corona Equity Partner AG and its other subsidiaries
NEW YORK, March 15 A federal judge has rejected PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's bid to sharply restrict how the bankruptcy plan administrator for Jon Corzine's defunct brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd pursues its $3 billion malpractice case against the auditor.
* Agrees on court supervisor decision about changing mode of bankruptcy proceedings to liquidation proceedings from arrangement proceedings