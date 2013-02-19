* Death brings worldwide death toll from new virus to six
* Previously unknown coronavirus emerged in Middle East
* Health officials say risk to public remains low
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Feb 19 A British man infected with a new
virus from the same family as SARS has died, health officials
said on Tuesday, bringing the worldwide death toll from the
previously unknown disease to six.
The virus, called novel coronavirus or NCoV, was unknown in
humans until it emerged in the Middle East last year. There have
been 12 confirmed cases worldwide - including in Saudi Arabia,
Jordan and Britain - and half the patients have died.
"This patient had an underlying condition that may have made
them more susceptible to respiratory infections," the Health
Protection Agency said in a statement announcing the death of
one of four people in Britain with the NCoV infection.
NCoV was identified when the World Health Organisation
issued an international alert in September 2012, saying a
completely new virus had infected a Qatari man in Britain who
had recently been in Saudi Arabia.
Since then 12 cases have been identified, including a
cluster of cases reported last week in a family in Britain.
The HPA said it had followed up more than 100 people who had
close contact with cases in this family cluster.
"Besides the identified secondary cases, all tests carried
out on contacts to date have been negative for the novel
coronavirus infection," it said.
Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that includes those
that cause the common cold as well as the one that caused SARS -
which emerged in China in 2002 and killed about a 10th of the
8,000 people it infected worldwide.
Scientists are not sure where the new virus came from, but
say one possibility is it came from animals. HPA experts say
preliminary scientific analysis suggests its closest relatives
are bat coronaviruses.
HUMAN CELLS
In one of the first published papers on NCoV, scientists
said on Tuesday that while it might have jumped from animals, it
was already well adapted to infect humans and could penetrate
the lining of passageways in the lungs and evade the immune
system as easily as a cold virus could.
This shows it "grows very efficiently" in human cells and
suggests it is well-equipped for infecting humans, said Volker
Thiel of the Institute of Immunobiology at Kantonal Hospital in
Switzerland, who led the study.
John Watson, the HPA's head of respiratory diseases said the
recent cluster of cases, two of which had no recent history of
travel to the Middle East, provided "strong evidence of
human-to-human transmission" of the new virus "in at least some
circumstances".
Ian Jones, a professor of virology at Britain's University
of Reading said currently NCoV "does not appear threatening".
"It is related genetically to SARS but only distantly and
the other known human coronaviruses cause only mild disease," he
said in an emailed comment.
He added, however, that like bird flu, it may in future have
the potential to spread more widely "but not without acquiring
multiple changes".
Watson said the cluster of British cases offer an
opportunity for researchers to find out more about the
characteristics of the infection in humans and risk factors for
contracting it.
"The risk of infection in contacts in most circumstances is
still considered to be low and the risk ... to the general UK
population remains very low," he said.
