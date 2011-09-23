LONDON, Sept 23 (IFR) - Credit spreads resumed a broad
widening trend on Friday, giving up a short-lived lift in
spirits on the back of a G20 pledge to support the financial
system, as Greek austerity reform fears and a German backlash to
fiscal union chilled the mood.
"The markets are currently consumed by fear, and it is a
brave investor who is prepared to oppose the current risk
negative trend," strategists at Lloyds Bank wrote in a note.
The Main index, made up of 125 investment-grade European
companies, was 8.5bp wider at 208.375bp by 10:30 GMT, according
to Tradeweb. The mostly-speculative grade Crossover index was
32bp wider at 879bp.
These levels are distorted by the rollover into the new
series 16 index this week, which saw the new Crossover index
immediately jump by 75bp.
The series 15 index for the Main index is quoted 9bp wider
at 210bp -- a new two-and-a-half year wide. The Crossover,
although 35bp wider at 802bp, remained just inside its recent
wides of 818bp.
"As long as the European debt story is still cooking, the
spread-widening trend, particularly in CDS, is unlikely to
reverse substantially," UniCredit analysts wrote in a note.
Leaders from the G20 on Thursday pledged to prevent Europe's
debt crisis from undermining banks and financial markets, and
said the euro zone's rescue fund could be bolstered.
But some European political leaders, especially in Germany,
have opposed contributing more money to offsetting what they see
as the profligacy of highly indebted countries such as Greece,
complicating discussions about fighting the financial crisis.
PRIMARY SLAMS SHUT, BUT CASH LURKING
Thursday saw European shares slump to a 26-month closing low
and trigger similar move in credit markets after a gloomy
economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and weak data
from China and Europe spooked investors.
This slammed shut the issuance window, after heavy activity
on Wednesday, especially in the euro-denominated space from
French corporates. All deals drew strong demand.
French construction group Saint Gobain, food group Danone
and the financing arm of car maker Renault, RCI Banque, all took
advantage of low yields, despite new issue premiums clearly
exceeding those faced by the previous week's issuers.
Saint Gobain, rated Baa2/BBB-, attracted over EUR7bn of
investor demand for a dual-tranche EUR1bn four and EUR750m
eight-year benchmark issue, but the aftermarket performance of
the two tranches was very mixed as the weaker broader market
tone weighed on sentiment.
While the four-year tranche did at one point edge wide of
reoffer, it has since recovered but the eight-year widened out
by 40bp before recovering slightly to about 30bp wider on Friday
morning.
Also among the companies that grasped the opportunity to
clinch transactions on Wednesday was Imperial Tobacco.
The Baa3/BBB-rated company returned to the sterling market
with a 15-year benchmark, fixing the reoffer spread at Gilts
plus 268bp.
Initial guidance had been plus 270bp-275bp on the back of a
solid order book of £2.4bn from 202 accounts.
This extended the tobacco manufacturer's curve from its
8.125% March 2024 issue that, along with its 9.0% February 2022,
was quoted about 10bp wider during book building at Gilts plus
223bp and plus 229bp bid respectively, implying that the new
issue premium was in the region of 37bp.
TAKING FAITH FROM THE U.S
Like its investment-grade counterpart, the high-yield market
remained firmly shut too. But one senior leveraged finance
banker pointed to a healthy flow of U.S. deals to take
confidence from, including the bond and loan financing for
Sealed Air's acquisition of Diversey -- led by Citigroup.
The loan, which includes a euro tranche, is due to allocate
today and is oversubscribed. The bond, which priced last week,
has performed well in secondary markets -- bid at 101.75, the
banker said.
The latest data from Lipper, published late on Thursday
night, was also reassuring.
The figures showed that high-yield bond funds drew inflows
of USD516.6m -- a substantial increase from last week's inflow
of USD209.8m - following several weeks of outflows over the
summer.
In contrast, bank loan mutual funds saw USD119.2m of
outflows -- the eighth straight week in which retail funds
pulled money out of the leveraged loan market - albeit at a
slower pace.
With volatility set to remain high, debt restructurings are
expected to become more prevalent as frozen bond markets makes
it harder for some companies to refinance debt.
Debt-laden Italian directories firm Seat Pagine Gialle's
restructuring has seen junior bondholders' proposal to limit
their losses rebuffed in the interests of shareholders.
Negotiations are underway on a possible debt-for-equity swap
involving the company's EUR1.3bn subordinated bond maturing in
March 2014, market sources said. [IDnL5E7KK3U8]
Elsewhere, Swedish specialty steel and tool maker Sandvik AB
announced a tender offer to buy back up to a third of its
EUR600m 6.875% February 2014 bonds at mid-swaps plus 35bp.
Sandvik said it intended to issue new euro-denominated fixed
rate notes, subject to market conditions, to extend the maturity
of its debt. The offer expires on Wednesday, September 28, ahead
of the final pricing on Thursday.
JP Morgan, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and RBS are acting
as dealer managers for the invitation and joint-lead managers
for the offering of the new notes.
(Additional reporting by Natalie Harrison)