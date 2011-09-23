LONDON, Sept 23 (IFR) - Credit spreads resumed a broad widening trend on Friday, giving up a short-lived lift in spirits on the back of a G20 pledge to support the financial system, as Greek austerity reform fears and a German backlash to fiscal union chilled the mood.

"The markets are currently consumed by fear, and it is a brave investor who is prepared to oppose the current risk negative trend," strategists at Lloyds Bank wrote in a note.

The Main index, made up of 125 investment-grade European companies, was 8.5bp wider at 208.375bp by 10:30 GMT, according to Tradeweb. The mostly-speculative grade Crossover index was 32bp wider at 879bp.

These levels are distorted by the rollover into the new series 16 index this week, which saw the new Crossover index immediately jump by 75bp.

The series 15 index for the Main index is quoted 9bp wider at 210bp -- a new two-and-a-half year wide. The Crossover, although 35bp wider at 802bp, remained just inside its recent wides of 818bp.

"As long as the European debt story is still cooking, the spread-widening trend, particularly in CDS, is unlikely to reverse substantially," UniCredit analysts wrote in a note.

Leaders from the G20 on Thursday pledged to prevent Europe's debt crisis from undermining banks and financial markets, and said the euro zone's rescue fund could be bolstered.

But some European political leaders, especially in Germany, have opposed contributing more money to offsetting what they see as the profligacy of highly indebted countries such as Greece, complicating discussions about fighting the financial crisis.

PRIMARY SLAMS SHUT, BUT CASH LURKING

Thursday saw European shares slump to a 26-month closing low and trigger similar move in credit markets after a gloomy economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and weak data from China and Europe spooked investors.

This slammed shut the issuance window, after heavy activity on Wednesday, especially in the euro-denominated space from French corporates. All deals drew strong demand.

French construction group Saint Gobain, food group Danone and the financing arm of car maker Renault, RCI Banque, all took advantage of low yields, despite new issue premiums clearly exceeding those faced by the previous week's issuers.

Saint Gobain, rated Baa2/BBB-, attracted over EUR7bn of investor demand for a dual-tranche EUR1bn four and EUR750m eight-year benchmark issue, but the aftermarket performance of the two tranches was very mixed as the weaker broader market tone weighed on sentiment.

While the four-year tranche did at one point edge wide of reoffer, it has since recovered but the eight-year widened out by 40bp before recovering slightly to about 30bp wider on Friday morning.

Also among the companies that grasped the opportunity to clinch transactions on Wednesday was Imperial Tobacco.

The Baa3/BBB-rated company returned to the sterling market with a 15-year benchmark, fixing the reoffer spread at Gilts plus 268bp.

Initial guidance had been plus 270bp-275bp on the back of a solid order book of £2.4bn from 202 accounts.

This extended the tobacco manufacturer's curve from its 8.125% March 2024 issue that, along with its 9.0% February 2022, was quoted about 10bp wider during book building at Gilts plus 223bp and plus 229bp bid respectively, implying that the new issue premium was in the region of 37bp.

TAKING FAITH FROM THE U.S

Like its investment-grade counterpart, the high-yield market remained firmly shut too. But one senior leveraged finance banker pointed to a healthy flow of U.S. deals to take confidence from, including the bond and loan financing for Sealed Air's acquisition of Diversey -- led by Citigroup.

The loan, which includes a euro tranche, is due to allocate today and is oversubscribed. The bond, which priced last week, has performed well in secondary markets -- bid at 101.75, the banker said.

The latest data from Lipper, published late on Thursday night, was also reassuring.

The figures showed that high-yield bond funds drew inflows of USD516.6m -- a substantial increase from last week's inflow of USD209.8m - following several weeks of outflows over the summer.

In contrast, bank loan mutual funds saw USD119.2m of outflows -- the eighth straight week in which retail funds pulled money out of the leveraged loan market - albeit at a slower pace.

With volatility set to remain high, debt restructurings are expected to become more prevalent as frozen bond markets makes it harder for some companies to refinance debt.

Debt-laden Italian directories firm Seat Pagine Gialle's restructuring has seen junior bondholders' proposal to limit their losses rebuffed in the interests of shareholders.

Negotiations are underway on a possible debt-for-equity swap involving the company's EUR1.3bn subordinated bond maturing in March 2014, market sources said. [IDnL5E7KK3U8]

Elsewhere, Swedish specialty steel and tool maker Sandvik AB announced a tender offer to buy back up to a third of its EUR600m 6.875% February 2014 bonds at mid-swaps plus 35bp.

Sandvik said it intended to issue new euro-denominated fixed rate notes, subject to market conditions, to extend the maturity of its debt. The offer expires on Wednesday, September 28, ahead of the final pricing on Thursday.

JP Morgan, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and RBS are acting as dealer managers for the invitation and joint-lead managers for the offering of the new notes. (Additional reporting by Natalie Harrison)