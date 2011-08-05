By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - European corporate credit markets were gripped by panic selling on Friday as the week-long sell-off accelerated on fears that Spain and Italy will need a bail-out unless the continent's leaders take dramatic steps to stop the crisis spreading.

Credit derivative indexes took their lead from global stock markets, which tumbled overnight and continued in Asia and Europe. The iTraxx Crossover index, made up of 50 mostly "junk" rated credits, topped 550bp for the first time since June 2010 and was 43bp wider on the day.

The move in the 125-name investment-grade iTraxx Main index was less aggressive, widening 5bp on the day to 136bp.

Liquidity has almost seized up, with just a few bids flashing up on screens and sellers taking advantage of any opportunity to sell.

"It's now starting to feel like panic selling," said one senior high-yield trader. "If there is any bid showing, then you are likely to make a transaction."

All high-yield bonds across the board were down three to five points, the trader said, with bonds bid at 97/98 yesterday now down at 94 points, the trader said.

One high-yield investor said the sell-off in the Crossover largely reflected the drop in shares with investors pulling out of risk assets. The FTSE 100 index has long been in need of a correction, he added, but said euro zone leaders must act fast to put a floor under the falls.

"I think the world has woken up to the fact the euro zone is in a real mess," the investor said. "Germany can't keep refinancing everyone and if you look at where Spain and Italy government debt is trading, they're at speculative grade levels. It's easier for the U.S. to make swift decisions, but in Europe you have all these different countries that need to agree."

Spanish and Italian 10-year government debt is trading at around 380bp over German debt, according to Tradeweb.

MIXED EARNINGS NEWS

Earnings news has been mixed, but even more stable high-yield credits like cable companies Unity Media and UPC, which have reported solid results, have not been immune from the volatility. UPC's 6.375% 2020 bonds are bid at 91, according to Tradeweb.

In investment-grade, French utility Veolia's bonds dropped around 1.5 points and its five-year credit default swap was 38bp wider at 180bp, its widest level since April 2009 according to Markit, a day after the company reported a first-half loss.

The European paper sector saw a number of high-yield companies including M-Real, Sappi and Norske Skog release weaker-than-expected results as high input costs continue to squeeze margins.

Norske Skog five-year CDS was the worst performer in the Crossover index this week, widening 160bp to 1,333bp (see tables below). Norske Skog, which was forced to halve the size of a planned bond issue earlier this year on weak demand for the issue, saw its 2017 bonds fall nine points, while Sappi's bonds dipped 1-1.5 points, according to Barclays Capital.

The heaviest faller of the week has been French shipping group CMA, which has been battered by fears about its liquidity position which has dropped to USD675m from USD1.8bn at the time of its bond issue in April.

CMA's EUR325m 8.875% 2019 bond is now bid at just 55, according to Tradeweb, compared to 73 at the start of the week.

The company declined to comment on the reason for the decline in its liquidity position earlier this week. However, Barclays said the leads on the EUR395m bond -- which was led by BNP Paribas along with Citi, Deutsche Bank, Natixis and Societe Generale-- attributed the fall to new investments, debt repayments and a restricted cash adjustment.

The big worry is that the losses in high-yield may prompt redemptions, which could in turn jeopardise the ability of the high-yield market to absorb approximately EUR180bn of leveraged loans maturing before 2015, according to Moody's data.

Biggest fallers in Barclays pan-Europe HY index, measured by total return % Company YTD Aug 3 YTD Aug 27 Weekly total return PagesJaunes -13.87 -4.82 -9.05 Gala -19.73 -9.31 -10.42 Hapag-Lloyd -15.97 -2.23 -13.74 CMA -37.82 -16.57 -21.25 Worst performers in European iTraxx Crossover index, Barclays Company Spread Spread July 27 Weekly spread change

Aug 3 NXP 514 417 97 TUI 782 676 106 Alcatel-Lucent 581 468 113 ONO Finance 1000 876 124 Norske Skog 1333 1173 160

TECHNICAL SUPPORT FOR INVESTMENT-GRADE

In investment grade, Barclays Capital credit analysts said there were pockets of value emerging for longer term investors with the average spread of investment-grade corporate over government bonds back to levels seen last June at 230bp.

At the halfway point in the flow of earnings updates, the mix of "beats" and "misses" is fairly evenly balanced, the investment bank said, with consumer-based sectors not surprisingly among the weakest performers as well as some technology-related companies.

"In these circumstances small improvements in data and/or headlines could precipitate a near-term correction tighter," Barclays analysts Neil Seyffert and Zoso Davies said.

Technical factors might also help to support investment-grade spreads, particularly as more companies have increasingly used the private placement and dollar market for funding over the past two months. The negative net issuance of unsecured bonds over that period, combined with the August issuance lull, should provide technical support, Barclays said. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)