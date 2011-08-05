By Natalie Harrison
LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - European corporate credit markets were
gripped by panic selling on Friday as the week-long sell-off
accelerated on fears that Spain and Italy will need a bail-out
unless the continent's leaders take dramatic steps to stop the
crisis spreading.
Credit derivative indexes took their lead from global stock
markets, which tumbled overnight and continued in Asia and
Europe. The iTraxx Crossover index, made up of 50 mostly "junk"
rated credits, topped 550bp for the first time since June 2010
and was 43bp wider on the day.
The move in the 125-name investment-grade iTraxx Main index
was less aggressive, widening 5bp on the day to 136bp.
Liquidity has almost seized up, with just a few bids
flashing up on screens and sellers taking advantage of any
opportunity to sell.
"It's now starting to feel like panic selling," said one
senior high-yield trader. "If there is any bid showing, then you
are likely to make a transaction."
All high-yield bonds across the board were down three to
five points, the trader said, with bonds bid at 97/98 yesterday
now down at 94 points, the trader said.
One high-yield investor said the sell-off in the Crossover
largely reflected the drop in shares with investors pulling out
of risk assets. The FTSE 100 index has long been in need of a
correction, he added, but said euro zone leaders must act fast
to put a floor under the falls.
"I think the world has woken up to the fact the euro zone is
in a real mess," the investor said. "Germany can't keep
refinancing everyone and if you look at where Spain and Italy
government debt is trading, they're at speculative grade levels.
It's easier for the U.S. to make swift decisions, but in Europe
you have all these different countries that need to agree."
Spanish and Italian 10-year government debt is trading at
around 380bp over German debt, according to Tradeweb.
MIXED EARNINGS NEWS
Earnings news has been mixed, but even more stable
high-yield credits like cable companies Unity Media and UPC,
which have reported solid results, have not been immune from the
volatility. UPC's 6.375% 2020 bonds are bid at 91, according to
Tradeweb.
In investment-grade, French utility Veolia's bonds dropped
around 1.5 points and its five-year credit default swap was 38bp
wider at 180bp, its widest level since April 2009 according to
Markit, a day after the company reported a first-half loss.
The European paper sector saw a number of high-yield
companies including M-Real, Sappi and Norske Skog release
weaker-than-expected results as high input costs continue to
squeeze margins.
Norske Skog five-year CDS was the worst performer in the
Crossover index this week, widening 160bp to 1,333bp (see tables
below). Norske Skog, which was forced to halve the size of a
planned bond issue earlier this year on weak demand for the
issue, saw its 2017 bonds fall nine points, while Sappi's bonds
dipped 1-1.5 points, according to Barclays Capital.
The heaviest faller of the week has been French shipping
group CMA, which has been battered by fears about its liquidity
position which has dropped to USD675m from USD1.8bn at the time
of its bond issue in April.
CMA's EUR325m 8.875% 2019 bond is now bid at just 55,
according to Tradeweb, compared to 73 at the start of the week.
The company declined to comment on the reason for the
decline in its liquidity position earlier this week. However,
Barclays said the leads on the EUR395m bond -- which was led by
BNP Paribas along with Citi, Deutsche Bank, Natixis and Societe
Generale-- attributed the fall to new investments, debt
repayments and a restricted cash adjustment.
The big worry is that the losses in high-yield may prompt
redemptions, which could in turn jeopardise the ability of the
high-yield market to absorb approximately EUR180bn of leveraged
loans maturing before 2015, according to Moody's data.
Biggest fallers in Barclays pan-Europe HY index, measured by
total return %
Company YTD Aug 3 YTD Aug 27 Weekly total return
PagesJaunes -13.87 -4.82 -9.05
Gala -19.73 -9.31 -10.42
Hapag-Lloyd -15.97 -2.23 -13.74
CMA -37.82 -16.57 -21.25
Worst performers in European iTraxx Crossover index, Barclays
Company Spread Spread July 27 Weekly spread change
Aug 3
NXP 514 417 97
TUI 782 676 106
Alcatel-Lucent 581 468 113
ONO Finance 1000 876 124
Norske Skog 1333 1173 160
TECHNICAL SUPPORT FOR INVESTMENT-GRADE
In investment grade, Barclays Capital credit analysts said
there were pockets of value emerging for longer term investors
with the average spread of investment-grade corporate over
government bonds back to levels seen last June at 230bp.
At the halfway point in the flow of earnings updates, the
mix of "beats" and "misses" is fairly evenly balanced, the
investment bank said, with consumer-based sectors not
surprisingly among the weakest performers as well as some
technology-related companies.
"In these circumstances small improvements in data and/or
headlines could precipitate a near-term correction tighter,"
Barclays analysts Neil Seyffert and Zoso Davies said.
Technical factors might also help to support
investment-grade spreads, particularly as more companies have
increasingly used the private placement and dollar market for
funding over the past two months. The negative net issuance of
unsecured bonds over that period, combined with the August
issuance lull, should provide technical support, Barclays said.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)