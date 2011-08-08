LONDON, Aug 8 (IFR) - Italian and Spanish investment-grade corporates retraced some of their recent sharp losses on Monday as the European Central Bank's intervention in sovereign debt markets pushed Italian and Spanish yields lower, but confidence remains fragile.

The vulnerability of France's triple-A rating in the wake of S&P's downgrade to the U.S. saw French corporates come under pressure.

Five-year credit default swaps on France Telecom widened by 5bp to 104bp while EDF five-year CDS widened by 9bp to 108bp, tracking the 10bp move in France sovereign CDS, which hit a record high of 155bp.

"We are still in the early stages of the sovereign crisis," said Deutsche Bank credit analyst Jim Reid.

S&P predicts that the net debt-to-GDP ratios by 2015 will range between 30% (lowest, Canada) and 83% (highest, France), and the U.S. at 79%.

"It is not hard to see that while the base case for France's AAA is stable for now it crucially hinges on future growth and deficits," said Reid.

Credit derivative indexes were volatile, especially in riskier speculative-grade credits. The iTraxx Crossover index gave up early gains to set a new series wide close to 360bp.

By 1215 GMT, the Crossover was 9bp wider at 558.25bp, while the iTraxx Main Europe was 1.5bp wider at 137.5p, according to Markit.

"Liquidity is still very bad. There has been some risk added after the sell-off but the general feeling is that we're going to go wider still and you'll be able to pick up stuff even lower," said one high-yield investor.

One leveraged finance syndicate banker said Europe's sovereign problems was "the big fix" that is required by financial markets before there can be any hope of any stabilisation in spreads.

"The U.S. downgrade is obviously a negative, but if you look at most of the polls, at least 50 percent of the market was expecting it and I don't see it significantly changing U.S. funding costs in the short term," the high-yield banker said. "But in Europe, it's a different ball game. There are various plans to try to get us out of this mess, but there is no confidence that there is the political will to do it."

Spanish and Italian 10-year government spreads tightened by 85bp to core Germany, while Spanish and Italian five-year credit default swaps was 37bp tighter at 368bp and 46bp tighter at Italy 340bp respectively, according to Markit.

The spread tightening in investment-grade corporates was less pronounced. In Spain, Telefonica, Iberdrola and Gas Natural's five-year CDS were 30bp, 23bp and 25bps tighter at 215bp, 195bp and 215bp respectively. In cash, Telefonica and Iberdrola were was quoted around 3-8bp tighter.

Telecom Italia, ENEL and Edison were 25bp, 23bp and 15bp tighter at 315bp, 195bp and 150bp respectively. Telecom Italia's euro curve was around 5-11bp tighter with most liquid issues around 8bp better across the board.

Enel was about 7bp tighter although the move in its short-dated 3.625% March 2012 was more dramatic, tightening by 27bp at swaps +117bp. Meanwhile, ENI's most liquid euro issues were quoted up to 5bp tighter.

HOARDING CASH AS SELL-OFF INTENSIFIES

In terms of primary market activity, credit markets are well and truly shut, and initial hopes of a buoyant reopening in September following the August holiday season are diminishing.

"High yield still looks attractive, but in this kind of market it's hard to see how an aggressive LBO transaction could be brought to market. Deals will be more focused on lower leveraged loan refinancings," the banker said.

The highest leveraged LBO yet to be financed in the bond market is Swedish alarms group Securitas Direct. The financing was expected to consist of approximately EUR1.4bn of high-yield bonds, but the banks involved are now actively marketing a mezzanine loan as an alternative to a EUR395m subordinated bond, the official said.

Although average yields on speculative-grade bonds have crept up to 8-9% -- seen as a much fairer reflection of risk -- and default rates remain at historic lows, investors are unlikely to be as free and easy with their money.

Many are hoarding cash on concerns that the huge inflows into high-yield over the past 18 months or so will reverse.

"You would not to be a forced seller in these markets, so funds are making sure they have decent cash positions," the investor said.

The earnings season has also provided a huge wake-up call to how vulnerable some companies are in this weak economic environment as weaker sales and high input costs are squeezing margins. Some are increasingly at risk of breaching loan covenants.

Foresty group Norske Skog saw its credit rating downgraded by two notches to Caa1 by Moody's on Monday, with the rating agency citing liquidity concerns following weak results last week.

Its five-year CDS, which has widened by almost 700bp since August 3, was a further 20p wider at 2,023bp, while its 2017 bonds fell by a further three to four points, bid at 53, one high-yield analyst said. The bonds have fallen by around 20 points in the past week.

Norske Skog faces diminishing headroom under financial covenants governing the group's core EUR140m revolving credit facility, Moody's said. The company failed to attract sufficient demand for a high-yield bond this year, which it planned to use to refinance debt maturities, forcing it to halve the size of the issue.

"As covenant levels are tightening over time, this requires Norske Skog to continuously improve its net leverage position. A failure in achieving these improvements could restrict access to the facility and result in severe liquidity pressure already over the next few quarters." (Reporting by Natalie Harrison and Andrew Perrin, IFR Markets)