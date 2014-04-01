SAO PAULO, April 1 U.S. investment firm Cartica
Management LLC filed on Tuesday a lawsuit in New York against
Chilean bank CorpBanca SA, the lender's controlling
shareholder, and his investment holding company over a merger
with Brazilian rival Itaú Unibanco Holding Financeira SA.
In a statement, Washington, D.C.-based Cartica said it asked
a court in the Southern District of New York to declare the
defendants "in violation of anti-fraud provisions and disclosure
requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and to
enjoin the closing of the Banco Itaú Chile-CorpBanca
combination." Cartica owns about 3.2 percent of CorpBanca's
common shares through separate investment vehicles.
Cartica alleges that the deal with Itaú, Latin
America's biggest bank by market value, undervalued CorBanca's
shares and gave special benefits to controlling shareholder
Alvaro Saieh, a Chilean billionaire, and his investment holding
company CorpGroup.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Editing by Franklin Paul)