SANTIAGO, Sept 26 U.S. investment firm Cartica
Management said a New York court has dismissed the lawsuit it
had brought against Chilean bank CorpBanca, trying to block
CorpBanca's planned merger with a Brazilian bank.
Cartica said it was disappointed in the decision, which it
said was made on technical grounds. It said it would keep trying
to prevent the transaction via channels in Chile.
Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco Holding is seeking
to win control of CorpBanca in what would be Latin
America's largest banking merger since 2008. Minority Corpbanca
shareholder Cartica has battled against the deal, claiming that
important information was withheld.
The U.S. court for the Southern District of New York
"dismissed its securities fraud claims on (a) technical
question," said Cartica on Friday.
It has asked Chile's financial regulator to look at the
deal, and said it would "pursue all other remedies" available in
the Chilean courts should the deal go through.
CorpBanca, which has previously called the lawsuit without
merit, declined to give immediate comment on Friday.
