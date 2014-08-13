SANTIAGO Aug 13 Chilean bank Corpbanca
expects its merger with Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco
to be completed by the first quarter of 2015, it said on
Wednesday.
The deal, which would be Latin America's largest banking
combination since 2008, has faced stiff opposition from minority
shareholder Cartica and is being probed by the World Bank's
private investment arm International Finance Corp.
"We are expecting (an IFC decision) in September, we are
going to have news on that, and if all the things run well, we
are going to call shareholder meetings in November...we expect
the merger to be done during the first trimester of 2015," said
CorpBanca chief executive officer Fernando Massu on a call with
investors.
