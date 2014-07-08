(Updates with IFC's comments)
SANTIAGO, July 8 The International Finance Corp
(IFC), the World Bank's private investment arm, is seeking an
independent analysis of Brazilian bank Itaú Unibanco Holding
SA's planned takeover of Chile's CorpBanca, in which the IFC
holds a 5 percent stake.
The IFC needs to give its consent for the deal to
materialize, CorpBanca said in a filing with Chile's SVS
securities regulator on Monday night.
On Tuesday afternoon, the IFC said in an e-mailed comment to
Reuters that it "continues to analyze the proposed merger and
has not yet determined its position."
CorpBanca said in a statement that the IFC "has requested an
investment bank to evaluate the terms and conditions of the
deal." This is part of the IFC's analysis of "whether to give
(the deal) its consent, a prerequisite for the realization of
the transaction," the Chilean bank added.
The tie-up between regional peers Itaú and
CorpBanca, which would be Latin America's largest
banking combination since 2008, has already faced stiff
resistance from minority shareholder U.S. investment firm
Cartica Management LLC.
Cartica, which oversees about $2 billion in assets and owns
about 3.2 percent of CorpBanca's common shares, has argued that
Itaú and CorpBanca's controlling shareholder, billionaire Alvaro
Saieh, violated U.S. anti-fraud and disclosure rules.
