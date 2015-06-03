SAO PAULO, June 3 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and
Chile's CorpBanca SA agreed to modify terms of an agreement to
merge some of their Chilean operations, seeking to win
shareholder approval ahead of a June 26 meeting.
Under the revamped terms of the merger between Itaú's Chile
unit and CorpBanca, the latter will be allowed to distribute
$400 million in dividends on top of a payout already approved in
March, according to a joint securities filing. In addition, Itaú
Chile cut its own dividend by about 38 percent to $43.5 million.
The changes, which also include a clause allowing both banks
to pay as much as 50 percent of their 2015 earnings next year
out as dividends, aim to speed up the completion of the merger.
Itaú, Latin America's largest lender by market
capitalization and CorpBanca, which is controlled by billionaire
Alvaro Saieh, expect to complete the transaction by January but
said the merger would be formally finalized as late as May 2,
2016.
The deal, which if completed would be Latin America's
largest banking combination since 2008, was set to create a new
venture worth some $8 billion and allowing Itaú to enter the
Colombian, Peruvian and Chilean retail banking markets. Both
lenders announced their intention to combine some of their
operations in February 2014.
