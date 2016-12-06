BRIEF-AnaptysBio prices IPO of 5 mln shares at $15 per share
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Dec 6 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), rated Baa3/BBB+/BBB+, expected to price later on Tuesday, a banker on the deal told IFR. The bond is the first from a LatAm issuer in US dollars since Nov. 10, according to IFR data. SIZE MATURITY IPTs (T+) TBD 5yr FXD 6%-low 6% TBD 5yr FRN Libor equiv TBD 10yr FXD 7%-low 7% Active bookrunners: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation