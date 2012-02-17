LONDON, Feb 17 (IFR) - European corporate bond markets have swanned through the first six weeks of the year and once the pre-earnings blackout period ends, supply is tipped to pick up even more, allowing full-year issuance volumes to eclipse last years' levels.

Despite market turmoil, the yet-to-be resolved Greek question and some disappointing quarterly company results, volumes data for non-financial corporate bond issues is commendable.

Corporates have issued around EUR28bn year-to-date in euros, compared to approximately EUR19bn after the first six weeks of 2011. By this time in 2010 the figure stood at EUR24bn.

Also underscoring upbeat sentiment, new issue premiums have slimmed, order books are being massively oversubscribed and recent issues have almost all tightened in secondaries.

Gerhard Wolf, corporate bond analyst at LBBW said that any potentially adverse impact of the ongoing eurozone crisis on the market had already been priced in too.

"Investors have a strong demand for corporate bonds, yields are at an attractive level and macroeconomic prospects are looking more positive too," he said.

Wolf expects issuance of high-yield and investment-grade bonds to reach EUR140bn in 2012, which would narrowly beat the 137.4bn issued in 2011. Earlier this year, bankers at Barclays Capital said they expected volumes in the EUR125bn to EUR150bn range.

"Supply is there, demand is there, and as the headline risk surrounding Greece and the eurozone subsides, I can only imagine that the market will remain in good shape," Jean-Marc Mercier, global head of debt syndicate at HSBC said.

"The LTRO is also improving sentiment. I think some corporates have brought their funding schedules forward to make the most of the current backdrop," he added.

TOO MUCH TOO SOON

The only potential fly in the soup, some bankers argue, is that too much good news may actually tip the balance badly.

"Yes, order books show that demand is there, but when corporates exit the blackout period supply will rise even more," one syndicate banker said.

"If this coincides with progress on the eurozone problem, corporates facing redemptions this year will seize the opportunity and the market may well become very crowded," he added.

Utilities and auto companies have redemptions coming up in 2012, and a banking regulation crackdown tied to new Basel III rules is dissuading companies from going to the loan market and driving them to sell bonds instead.

If the conditions are right, and issuers rush to the market en masse, a funding squeeze -- or supply bottle neck -- will materialize, some bankers are warning.

"Highly-rated corporates from core-European companies will admittedly not have trouble issuing, but it is very likely that unlisted and peripheral corporates will suffer if the market becomes overcrowded," one head of corporate origination said.

RAMPANT LIQUIDITY

Despite these fears though, the vast majority of syndicate officials are still confident that while supply will be strong, demand will not be eclipsed.

"There is far more liquidity in the hands of the investors than issuers could ever satisfy," Marco Baldini, head of European corporate syndicate at Barclays Capital said.

"Lots of corporates have been in blackout, but I don't get the impression that as they come out there will be a huge rush of transactions - most corporates remain pretty well-funded and under no massive pressure," a second head of corporate syndicate said.

HSBC's Mercier also said that he thinks supply will remain steady and constant rather than coming in a big wave.

Many also point to the raft of companies that have already accessed the market this year, easing the backlog of those yet to come.

Almost all German automakers, including Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen have already tapped the market for funding and while they will likely do so again this year, they are certainly in no hurry.

All three executed deals that were hugely oversubscribed, suggesting that even if competition toughens, bonds will certainly not remain untouched. Feedback from investors confirms this.

"At ECM, we have actually put in a number of reverse enquiries to banks to make it clear that we are interested in buying bonds issued by some of our favoured companies," European Credit Management fund manager Jens Vanbrabant said.

"Syndicates will typically ensure that if such companies come to market, the investors that reverse enquired get a decent fill on their order, despite oversubscription of order books." (Reporting By Josie Cox)