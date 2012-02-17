LONDON, Feb 17 (IFR) - European corporate bond markets
have swanned through the first six weeks of the year and once
the pre-earnings blackout period ends, supply is tipped to pick
up even more, allowing full-year issuance volumes to eclipse
last years' levels.
Despite market turmoil, the yet-to-be resolved Greek
question and some disappointing quarterly company results,
volumes data for non-financial corporate bond issues is
commendable.
Corporates have issued around EUR28bn year-to-date in euros,
compared to approximately EUR19bn after the first six weeks of
2011. By this time in 2010 the figure stood at EUR24bn.
Also underscoring upbeat sentiment, new issue premiums have
slimmed, order books are being massively oversubscribed and
recent issues have almost all tightened in secondaries.
Gerhard Wolf, corporate bond analyst at LBBW said that any
potentially adverse impact of the ongoing eurozone crisis on the
market had already been priced in too.
"Investors have a strong demand for corporate bonds, yields
are at an attractive level and macroeconomic prospects are
looking more positive too," he said.
Wolf expects issuance of high-yield and investment-grade
bonds to reach EUR140bn in 2012, which would narrowly beat the
137.4bn issued in 2011. Earlier this year, bankers at Barclays
Capital said they expected volumes in the EUR125bn to EUR150bn
range.
"Supply is there, demand is there, and as the headline risk
surrounding Greece and the eurozone subsides, I can only imagine
that the market will remain in good shape," Jean-Marc Mercier,
global head of debt syndicate at HSBC said.
"The LTRO is also improving sentiment. I think some
corporates have brought their funding schedules forward to make
the most of the current backdrop," he added.
TOO MUCH TOO SOON
The only potential fly in the soup, some bankers argue, is
that too much good news may actually tip the balance badly.
"Yes, order books show that demand is there, but when
corporates exit the blackout period supply will rise even more,"
one syndicate banker said.
"If this coincides with progress on the eurozone problem,
corporates facing redemptions this year will seize the
opportunity and the market may well become very crowded," he
added.
Utilities and auto companies have redemptions coming up in
2012, and a banking regulation crackdown tied to new Basel III
rules is dissuading companies from going to the loan market and
driving them to sell bonds instead.
If the conditions are right, and issuers rush to the market
en masse, a funding squeeze -- or supply bottle neck -- will
materialize, some bankers are warning.
"Highly-rated corporates from core-European companies will
admittedly not have trouble issuing, but it is very likely that
unlisted and peripheral corporates will suffer if the market
becomes overcrowded," one head of corporate origination said.
RAMPANT LIQUIDITY
Despite these fears though, the vast majority of syndicate
officials are still confident that while supply will be strong,
demand will not be eclipsed.
"There is far more liquidity in the hands of the investors
than issuers could ever satisfy," Marco Baldini, head of
European corporate syndicate at Barclays Capital said.
"Lots of corporates have been in blackout, but I don't get
the impression that as they come out there will be a huge rush
of transactions - most corporates remain pretty well-funded and
under no massive pressure," a second head of corporate syndicate
said.
HSBC's Mercier also said that he thinks supply will remain
steady and constant rather than coming in a big wave.
Many also point to the raft of companies that have already
accessed the market this year, easing the backlog of those yet
to come.
Almost all German automakers, including Daimler, BMW and
Volkswagen have already tapped the market for funding and while
they will likely do so again this year, they are certainly in no
hurry.
All three executed deals that were hugely oversubscribed,
suggesting that even if competition toughens, bonds will
certainly not remain untouched. Feedback from investors confirms
this.
"At ECM, we have actually put in a number of
reverse enquiries to banks to make it clear that we are
interested in buying bonds issued by some of our favoured
companies," European Credit Management fund manager Jens
Vanbrabant said.
"Syndicates will typically ensure that if such companies
come to market, the investors that reverse enquired get a decent
fill on their order, despite oversubscription of order books."
(Reporting By Josie Cox)