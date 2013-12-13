LONDON, Dec 13 (IFR) - The buyside is adapting to a less
liquid bond market, undermining dealers' warnings.
Here's a stock answer to the headline question: quite a bit
more liquid than real assets such as residential property; quite
a bit less liquid than equities.
But let's pose the same question in a slightly different
way. How much should banks intermediate in secondary credit
markets?
That's a trickier question. But that's exactly what
regulations currently taking hold - from Basel III to the
Volcker Rule - in effect determine, as well as, by extension,
the liquidity of corporate bonds.
The case for the defence proffered by bankers runs as
follows: liquidity is a good thing. It allows asset managers and
pension funds to buy and sell bonds and rejig their investment
portfolios. Having a liquid pool of bonds also allows companies
to issue debt more cheaply, bringing tangible benefits to the
real economy.
This will then be followed by the terrifying (and valid)
question: what happens when we see a Great Rotation out of bonds
and investment managers all rush for the exits at the same time?
Banks will no longer be around to soak up the flows, and
chaos will ensue (at this point your average bond banker can be
relied on to point to a chart like this one that shows US dealer
bond inventories cratering from US$235bn in 2007 to US$57bn now,
while bond funds on the buyside have soared).
BOND INVENTORIES
What a fantastically dire scenario, we credulous hacks say
to ourselves, gleefully scribbling our doomsday articles. But
there is an old adage in journalism that bond traders will
doubtless appreciate too: everyone has an axe to grind.
Fixed-income units account for 55% of investment banks'
revenues, according to UBS analysts. Goldman Sachs -
traditionally strong in equities and M&A - saw FICC more than
double from 17% of its overall revenues in 1998 to become its
largest and most profitable business a decade later. Or put
another way: banks defend activity that makes them flipping
great wodges of cash.
So don't take their word for it. BlackRock, the world's most
prominent buyside investor, has also raised concerns about the
lack of bond liquidity and has embarked on a campaign to make
the product more fungible.
But that is easier said than done. The fragmentation of
liquidity across multiple debt issues means that efforts to
shift bonds on to exchanges, like equities, face significant
challenges. Citigroup has almost 2,000 bonds outstanding. It
only has one share price.
The problem is, I suspect, no one really knows how liquid
corporate bonds should be. It's about time we had a proper
debate about it
Put simply, credit is an illiquid asset class - banks merely
artificially injected it with liquidity over the past decade by
loading up their balance sheets with billions of dollars worth
of bonds.
The question is whether that is appropriate or necessary.
One head of fixed income likes to relay a particularly
instructive encounter with a US regulator over the pressures on
fixed-income trading.
"You're not hearing me," the regulator says, waving away his
protestations. "We don't want you to buffer client flows like
you did in the past. Instead of selling US$50m of bonds at a
time, the investor can sell five lots of US$10m over the space
of a week. That way it's their capital put at risk, not yours."
It is very hard to say whether this represents a serious and
imminent threat to market stability.
Dealer inventories were at similarly depressed levels at the
turn of the millennium (the 2007 yardstick oft-quoted by dealers
was at the height of the largest credit boom in history), but
then again global corporate credit markets have since doubled
from US$64trn to US$128trn in mid-2012, according to BNP Paribas
analysts.
Others reckon the idea of the Great Rotation is flawed and
suggest a widescale pullback from bonds will never materialise.
What is sure is that the buyside is already adapting to the new
environment, potentially negating the need for banks to be so
involved in secondary trading.
A recent JP Morgan report focusing on how the buyside's
behaviour affects liquidity finds that real-money investors now
account for 52% of the bank's client activity in European credit
compared with 30% in 2008.
JPM CLIENT ACTIVITY
This shift in the investor base has increased the importance
of primary issuance and diminished that of secondary trading,
the authors note, with JP Morgan's client activity attributable
to primary tripling from 5% to 15% over the same period.
New issues now have a liquidity premium of around 10bp by
some estimations. Bonds change hands frequently at first, but
within a month trading volume plummets by 50%, according to
BlackRock, and falls to a near standstill after two months.
NEW ISSUE BOND LIQUIDITY
Controversial as it may sound to those who cut their teeth
in the boom years, bonds are becoming a buy-and-hold investment,
meaning investors should demand a yield that adequately
compensates at the outset for the risk they take.
Those running diversified portfolios should be able to
absorb the odd blip, or even hedge via the more liquid
derivatives market if their mandate allows.
What does this mean for bond issuers, though? Will they have
to cough up more money to issue bonds in return for having what
policymakers view as a sturdier banking system?
Regulators clearly understand the importance of liquidity
when it suits them (see the decision to exclude sovereign debt
from the Volcker Rule, while governments continue to resist risk
weightings), but regulatory body language hardly provides much
comfort for other borrowers.
Companies certainly aren't having any difficulty issuing
debt at attractive levels at present despite the shrinkage in
dealer balance sheets. What is harder to predict is whether this
will change once ultra-loose monetary policy comes to an end and
investors become a little more discerning.
(Reporting by Christopher Whittall, Editing by Helen
Bartholomew, Matthew Davies, Luzette Strauss)