NEW YORK, Nov 2 (IFR) - The US corporate bond market came
back with a bang this week after being shut down by the
devastating storm Sandy in the US northeast.
Ten investment-grade and five high-yield deals hit the
market on Friday, including a US$2.725bn offering from Clear
Channel in an unusual burst of activity on the day that non farm
payrolls data were announced. That followed ten investment-grade
deals that priced on Thursday and ten high-yield deals that were
in the market that day as it roared back to life, with issuers
racing to get in before next week's presidential election.
A rallying equity market following the better-than-expected
October jobs report provided a positive backdrop. Syndicate
desks reported strong pent-up demand from investors, even as
many market participants worked remotely or not at all, with
transportation systems snarled and vast areas without power.
"Despite the market being shut for the past few days,
investor response to the deals today has been very strong," said
Andrew Karp, managing director and head of investment-grade
syndicate for the Americas at Bank of America Merrill Lynch on
Thursday.
"The breadth of participation is consistent with what we had
seen prior to the storm."
That was evident in the solid book size achieved by most of
the high-grade deals. BP Capital Markets' US$3bn three-part
offering attracted a book size of almost US$10bn, while a US$2bn
deal from Bank of Montreal garnered about US$7bn.
That encouraged the surge of issuers who emerged on Friday,
including rare issuer Microsoft, telecoms giant Verizon
and healthcare company Aetna, which announced a
US$2 billion deal.
Five of Thursday's ten high-grade deals were from FIG
issuers and all fared well after adopting an empathetic approach
to the market.
"We decided to go out with a 15bp new issue concession at
the initial price thoughts stage, not because the issuer needed
it, but because names like Caterpillar and Black & Decker were
doing the same thing, and we didn't want to stick out like a
sore thumb," said a syndicate manager of one of Thursday's
deals.
Syndicate managers reported a heavy, stressful day of
pushing deals out in a limited window, with about half their
usual staff -- a situation that was felt from Deutsche Bank's
offices on Wall Street to RBS' syndicate desk in Stamford,
Connecticut, and everywhere else in between.
Citigroup's DCM desk was working out of a disaster recovery
site in New Jersey, while about half of Deutsche Bank's staff
were in their Wall Street office using a generator for
electricity, and the other half working elsewhere.
Goldman Sachs was able to work from its downtown offices but
also relied on its own generator.
Activity was more limited in the high-yield market but still
significant, suggesting investors are still searching for better
returns than what's currently available higher up the credit
spectrum.
"The market is up and functioning but clearly it's not how
it was from before the storm," said one investor in California.
"It doesn't seem like Sandy is going to have a huge impact
on the HY market, except for gaming because of the damage to
Atlantic City. People are just trying to await to see what the
cost of the storm is going to be."
Of the issues that priced on Wednesday and Thursday, most
were higher in the secondary market with only SOHO China, a
property developer, falling below new issue price.
Spectrum Brands was the big winner with its 10-year
notes issued at par to yield 6.625% up 3 1/8 points.