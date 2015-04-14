LONDON, April 14 (IFR) - Corporate bond trading platform
Bondcube went live in Europe and the US on Tuesday, after seeing
some US$300m in daily orders via 10 currencies during its soft
launch over Easter.
Stealing some tricks from the equity markets, Bondcube - 30%
owned by Deutsche Boerse - hopes to carve out a niche by solving
some of the liquidity woes that have hampered trading in bonds.
"All the other platforms rely on bank liquidity - Bondcube
doesn't," chief executive Paul Reynolds told IFR.
"The kick-starter is buyside liquidity, and what's surprised
us is how much is out there. Already we've had to add extra
bandwidth to cope."
Bondcube uses an equities-style all-to-all trading model
rather than the traditional request-for-quote (RFQ) structure
that has long been the norm in the bond markets.
The platform is just one of a raft of new tech initiatives
aimed at shoring up liquidity, which has been limited by new
regulations that have seen dealers cut their available capital.
Deutsche Boerse said Bondcube would ensure it was well
positioned in the fast-changing corporate bonds market.
Gloria Pfaue, managing director at Deutsche Boerse
subsidiary Eurex Bonds, said she hoped for the success that
Eurex enjoyed when it introduced e-trading for bond futures over
15 years ago.
Bondcube is essentially a bond-crossing network, though so
far UBS is the only dealer that has signed up to act as an
intermediary between investors on the platform.
Three years ago, UBS became the first large global bank to
step back from the capital-intensive, principal-at-risk trading
model in fixed income.
But Reynolds said he expects other banks to join in the
coming weeks.
Bondcube takes another equity markets feature in that
indicators of interest in buying or selling remains "dark" to
minimise risk from other participants knowing the position.
Dark-matching means only the buyers and sellers are aware of
the match, although everyone has been asked.
Domains provide fully lit private areas where users can post
IOIs to other permissioned users.
(Reporting by Alex Chambers; Editing by Marc Carnegie)