NEW YORK, March 24 (IFR) - US high-grade issuance volumes are close to a new record for the quarter - after surviving a surge in volatility, geopolitical risks and weakness in oil prices early in the year - thanks to jumbo M&A financings and even a quirk in the calendar.

Large bond offerings from well-heeled issuers like AB InBev, Apple, and ExxonMobil, to fund M&As and share buybacks, drove volumes for the quarter to a whopping US$342.594bn, according to IFR data. A busy February 29 this leap year also helped the tally.

With few more days to go, bankers predict this quarter could see more volume being raised than the record-setting first quarter in 2015, which is just US$13bn away.

And that is possible because the tone in the market is dramatically better compared to February when spreads widened sharply and the primary market came to a standstill.

Though culprits then - global growth worries, collapsing oil prices, volatile markets, and credit and default concerns, especially over energy related debt - are still risks now, investors have more belief in a market that was resilient even through turmoil, they said.

During one major bout of risk averseness in January, beer maker AB InBev priced a massive US$46bn M&A bond that had a US$110bn order book - the largest ever - and paid little in new issue concessions.

That month also saw US$127.35bn more in sales, making it the biggest January on record even as volatility prompted many issuers who typically appeared that month to stay away.

In February, optimism turned to fear as 10-year Treasury yields dropped below 1.70% and Chinese economic growth risks flared up hurting equity and credit markets.

This time, the high-grade market shut down between Feb 5 to Feb 15. But just when it looked dire, the issuance momentum came back as oil prices recovered, the US economy outlook improved and the Fed signaled fewer rate hikes, if any.

The first lift to sentiment came on February 16 when Apple led five borrowers into the high-grade primary market and priced a US$12bn offering.

With US$22bn of debt sold by the end of the day, the market was open for business again. The following day, three more issuers came to the market. A US$5bn offering by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on February 23 helped kickstart a flagging FIG market again.

Since that February 16 morning, US$209.370bn of high-grade bonds have been sold.

Many have jumped into the recovering arena, including Newell Rubbermaid with a US$8bn bond and Berkshire Hathaway with a US$9bn offering, both for M&A.

The key was that most of these large bonds that priced on or after February 16 have performed well, helping the supply momentum since then, noted Michael Hyman, head of investment grade portfolio management with Invesco Fixed Income, in Atlanta, GA.

Apple's 10-year, for example, now trades at T+103bp versus T+150bp at pricing. The CDX IG25 closed at 124.5 on February 11 but now it is at 94.1bp.

TURNING THE CORNER

But still there are mixed feelings about the sustainability of this issuance pace. Some believe this momentum could continue into the next quarter, while others are not so sure.

Contrary to 2015, chunky-sized deals played a major role in pushing volumes to new heights this quarter, which some bankers said cast doubts about issuance volumes remaining so high.

About 38%, or US$131.50bn, of the deals this quarter were sized at US$5bn or more compared with 23% in the year earlier period, according to IFR data. InBev's deal alone accounted for 13.4% of the total Q1 volume. And this volume was achieved with fewer deals, with some 173 deals compared to 231 in Q1 2015.

"The volumes are dominated by must-do deals for M&A purposes so it is hard to say that this first quarter performance is signaling the market's return to its more heady days," said one senior banker.

"Have we turned the corner? It is way too early to say."

If this pace keeps up though, annual IG volume for 2016 could break the 2015 record of US$1.269trn.

And some bankers believe that's possible, noting negative yields in Asia and Europe could increase liquidity in the dollar market and thus prompt more issuance to suck it up.

Hyman said there is foreign buying of US credits at these spreads and "excess demand is absorbing supply." (Reporting by Jack Doran; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)