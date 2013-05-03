* Treasurers deem loans most reliable funding in rocky
markets
* Loans still available even down the ratings spectrum
* Hybrids and structured products seen giving DCM markets
edge
By Josie Cox
LIVERPOOL, May 3 (IFR) - A regulatory-inspired crackdown in
bank lending has not barred corporates from loan markets, and
many firms actually still favour that funding route over bonds,
contrary to what issuance data suggests, especially in volatile
markets.
Speaking at a conference in Liverpool this week, treasurers
of major FTSE corporates stressed that despite banks
prioritising the building of capital, firms - not just from the
top of the rating spectrum - were still willing and able to tap
financial institutions for funds.
Treasurers still perceive relationship lenders to be the
most reliable source of cash in choppy markets especially, they
say, because public bond markets are more directly exposed to
macroeconomic headwinds, making them less predictable.
"If there is a Black Swan on the horizon, the debt capital
market could shut very quickly," Pedro Zinner, group treasurer
at UK utility BG Group said. "We have confidence, however, that
bank facilities would still be available to us."
Although bond issuance costs have hit rock bottom in recent
weeks - with Barclays' Euro Aggregates Corporates index rising
to an average cash price of around 110 - others agreed with
Zinner that it would be foolish to abandon bank funding.
"Over the last year debt capital markets and funding
conditions have been very good, making it easy to forget the
importance of bank lending," Katherine Horrell, group treasurer
of UK utility Centrica said.
Thomson Reuters data show that year-on-year European
corporate bond issuance increased by 62% in 2012. That compares
to a 37% slump in corporate loan volumes over the period, which
observers largely blame on a drying up of bank liquidity.
Contrary to what the increase in bond issuance suggests
though, banks are still keen to support companies, and they also
have the resources to do so, said Horrell.
NOT JUST TOP QUALITY
"It's amazing how much money there still is available in the
bank funding market. We're not, by any count, seeing a lack of
liquidity," said David Adams, head of treasury at WSH Group.
While this may not be a surprise for top-rated investment
grade corporates, treasurers say the situation is the same
further down the ratings spectrum.
Julie Fabris, group treasurer of Birds Eye Iglo Group - the
private equity group Permira-owned maker of Captain Birdseye
fish fingers - explained that her company had completed a lot of
credit work and came close to tapping the debt markets.
Iglo launched a EUR250m term loan in October as part of the
company's dividend recapitalisation and amendment.
"At the end of the day the bank lending market was more
attractive," she said. "For that reason, when there is talk
about a lack of liquidity and lack of funds available, I
question whether this is really the case."
STRUCTURING UP
One argument for bonds still having an edge on loans, and
one particularly highlighted by bond syndication officials,
however, is the diversification they offer in terms of
subordination.
Many of the funding operations seen in the corporate market
year to date could not have been mimicked in the loan market
because of the structure.
According to RBS data, vanilla corporate bond issuance in
debt capital markets has shrunk from 61% of total corporate bond
borrowing in the first quarter of 2012 to 52% in the first
quarter of 2013.
Hybrid issuance, meanwhile, has increased from 19% to 33%
over the same period.
"Strategic diversification in the form of more structured
and more subordinated instruments is still a quality that the
DCM market has got over the bank funding market," said Russell
Maybury, head of corporate DCM at RBS for the UK and Ireland.
In the sterling market, more than 50% of bond issuance
year-to-date has been in the form of hybrid transactions -
providing tax benefits, coupon deferrability options and equity
credit so as not to upset debt ratios.
"Hybrid bonds have taken debt markets to a whole new level
and the further along the path of recovery we get, the more
likely we are to see more people making use of subordinated
products like this," said one investor speaking on the sidelines
of the conference.
Chris Denley, group financial controller at property
business Whitbread Group, said that he too believed that keeping
all options and channels of financing open was the best approach
to funding.
"We buy a lot of property and we finance that property
through a mixture of leasing, bank debt and also private
placements," he said. "You can't have all your eggs in one
basket."