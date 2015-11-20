NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO Nov 19 Investors'
reduced appetite for risk is sending a chill through the trading
floors of Wall Street and the loft spaces of San Francisco.
The large pop in the share price of mobile payments firm
Square Inc on its stock market debut on Thursday may not
be enough to bring comfort to fellow technology firms such as
Dropbox and Cloudera, which are expected to go public in the
coming year.
The early-morning 64-percent surge in Square's shares came
after the firm priced its initial public offering at a 42
percent discount to its last private valuation. The stock closed
up 45 percent.
Square is not the first of the so-called unicorns - private
companies valued at $1 billion or more - to go public below its
private valuation. But it is the largest in recent years and the
boldest sign yet that investors do not want to play at any
price.
"Until you have 10 of these deals that trade up 50 percent,
they're not going to buy these valuations," said Chris Bulger,
managing director of Bulger Partners, a tech advisory firm in
Boston.
IPO consultants and attorneys said they expect 2016 to be
even quieter for tech firms going public, and highly valued
companies that do go that route are more likely to sell shares
below their private valuation. That could mean more canceled and
postponed IPOs.
BANKS ON THE HOOK
For investment bankers, investor caution in both the equity
and debt markets is proving costly.
Banks, led by Morgan Stanley and Bank of America
, are on the hook for $5.6 billion after weak demand from
investors forced them to postpone the refinancing of debt
backing Carlyle Group's $8 billion acquisition of
Symantec Corp's data storage unit, Veritas.
Fashion department store operator Belk Inc had to cut the
price of a $1.5 billion loan backing its buyout by Sycamore
Partners. On Thursday, Cowlitz Tribal Gaming Authority reduced
the size and cut the price of a loan meant to finance a resort
and casino.
Morgan Stanley and Bank of America were among the banks on
the Belk loan and Bank of America was the lead arranging bank on
the Cowlitz financing.
Both banks declined to comment, but Colm Kelleher, head of
institutional securities at Morgan Stanley, said earlier this
week that the overall market for leveraged lending was in a much
better condition than during the financial crisis.
"We are seeing selectively one or two deals that are having
problems clearing here. I think they're of an idiosyncratic
nature, but I'm on very high alert for that," he told an
investor conference.
Post-crisis rules on how much risk banks can take on mean
they are also more reluctant to back new deals with big debt and
some are selling loans at a discount.
"The banks went into the volatility of August and September
with a decent amount of exposure. They have had fairly awful
third quarters. The outlook for the fourth quarter does not look
much better, M&A looks great but the fixed income division has
had a very hard time," said Oliver Wriedt, co-president of CIFC
asset management.
"We expect them to be continue to be in de-risking mode from
here to year end," he added.
INVESTORS GAIN UPPER HAND
After a binge on credit in the aftermath of the financial
crisis, investors are becoming more picky about debt financing
as the U.S. Federal Reserve looks set to raise interest rates
for the first time in nearly a decade next month. On top of
that, the recent sharp drop in prices of riskier debt has left
some nursing losses.
That is a worrying sign for mergers and acquisitions, which
has hit record high volumes this year, in part fueled by cheap
loans. In certain sectors, however, those loans are proving more
difficult to sell.
"You're seeing a bifurcation of the market. Cyclical sectors
like retail and other aggressively levered transactions are
struggling, while non-cyclical sectors like cable or
semiconductors are steady," said Dan Whalen, BNP Paribas head of
loan syndication. "But the pendulum has absolutely swung in
favor of the buy-side right now."
In the tech IPO market, investors are also gaining the upper
hand, increasingly calling for more protections on their
investments, such as the ratchet that required Square to
distribute additional shares to late-stage investors, to give
them the minimum 20 percent return it had promised.
Protections have long been used, but in the last six months
- as concerns over valuations have grown, exacerbated by the
stock market tumbling in August - they have become more creative
and more common, said analysts.
Max Wolff of Manhattan Venture Partners said financing deals
now include more intricate structures, including extensive
guarantee return provisions and discounted access to future
rounds, inspired by hedge funds' practices. They are becoming
the norm in venture capital deals.
"Investors are saying: 'You the company can take your
half-reasonable valuation, if I can pick my structure'," he
said.
(Writing by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Bill Rigby)