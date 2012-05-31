May 31 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Thursday
called for regulators to review the proxy adviser firm Glass,
Lewis & Co, adding fuel to a simmering dispute in corporate
governance.
The Chamber, which represents U.S. companies large and
small, said it asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
to "monitor" the activities of Glass, Lewis and its owner, the
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan, for potential conflicts of
interest.
In a case earlier this month, the Ontario pension fund
opposed directors at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.,, the
Chamber noted. Glass, Lewis then recommended that shareholders
vote in favor of the Ontario pension fund.
The recommendation "calls in question the role of proxy
advisory firms in corporate governance" and could pose a
conflict of interest, the Chamber said.
Glass, Lewis did not immediately comment .
The San Francisco firm is one of the two largest that advise
institutional shareholders how to vote their proxies at annual
corporate shareholder meetings. The firm and others have drawn
the ire of the U.S. Chamber, which says the advisers are often
too critical of company managers and deserve more oversight
themselves.
(Reporting By Ross Kerber; editing by M.D. Golan)