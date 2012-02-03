Singapore, Feb 3 (IFR) - A potential Swiss franc bond issue for India's Rural Electrification Corp is being keenly watched by issuers across Asia that are setting their sights on the tight coupons that can be achieved in that market. Other potential issuers include IDBI, Axis Bank and other regional issuers from Korea.

REC will be an interesting template to replicate for many in India, especially corporate issuers. The Swiss market provides a reasonably good cross-currency arbitrage opportunity which looks all the more attractive at a time when domestic interest rates are still ruling high.

Borrowing costs in India are significantly higher after 13 consecutive rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India since March 2010. The moves have increased the repo rate by 3.75% altogether.

In REC's case, although it is registered as a non-banking financial company, it is being pitched as a corporate to Swiss investors which have seen only Indian banks printing Swiss franc deals. In 2011, three banks -- Union Bank of India, State Bank of India, and Export-Import Bank of India -- printed Swiss Franc deals totalling CHF660m (USD720m).

Hence, if REC succeeds in its debut Swiss franc deal, it might open a brand new avenue for cash-starved Indian corporates. More importantly, raising money in Switzerland may represent saving as much as 20bp-30bp of yield compared to what they would pay if they sold dollar-denominated bonds.

Typically, issuers compare their funding costs in various currencies with the yield they would theoretically pay for a dollar deal. Bankers say that when the comparison is made, a Swiss franc deal is cheaper.

Beyond that, the lower coupon that characterises the Swiss market make it even more enticing for Indian issuers. This is a result of a mandatory withholding tax on debt sold abroad, which is applied based on the coupon of the bond or loan. In short, a lower yield means leaving less with the government.

The only thing which keeps some Indian issuers from tapping the Swiss market is the smaller size of the market, which means smaller transactions. The ideal deal size in the Swiss market is in the CHF150m-CHF200m.

However, this short-coming is balanced by the diversity it offers for those looking to spread their currency risks.

SWISS CRAVE INDIAN

A deal by REC is also expected to be interesting for Swiss investors. With local corporations selling debt featuring coupons as low as 0.8%, funds in Geneva and Zurich yearn for yield. And REC is expected to offer at least some 2% more than the average Swiss issuer.

The fact that Swiss investors are still willing to lap up higher-yielding credit is evident from the spate of issuers from the emerging markets hitting the Swiss market, the most recent being Korea National Oil Corp. KNOC has mandated Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse and UBS to arrange a series of investor meetings in Switzerland beginning February 6 to 8.

Among the recent Swiss franc deals printed by Indian issuers, State Bank of India's CHF325m five-year was the biggest one. That was priced in March at 185bp over mid-swaps.

The first deal by Union Bank of India, which opened up the Swiss market for Indian issuers after a gap of 24 years, was a CHF160m 3.5-year deal done at 200bp over mid-swaps. The Export-Import Bank of India's CHF176m five-year was priced at 195bp over mid-swaps.

This compares to spreads of 50bp to 75bp over swaps paid by local issuers. No wonder Swiss investors want EM credits. Especially given that some feel that the spreads of EM issuers have widened since the last Indian bank deal came to the Swiss market.

Investors have incentive to buy REC beyond the yield, though. Among the emerging markets peers, Indian credits benefit from the better perception of Indian risk, and a state-owned company like REC stands out among the pack as it is more perceived as a sovereign risk. REC is rated Baa3/BBB-.

LESS IS MORE

Nonetheless, the sub-1% coupons that Swiss companies get at home is still a distant dream even for REC. But compared to the local rates of around 9.40% on a five-year deal and 9.50% for a three-year that REC pays to sell bonds in India, even a high - for Swiss standards - 3% coupon would be quite agreeable.

REC is also keen to print as it goes on a financing spree to meet its annual fundraising requirements. REC's financial year ends on March 31. In 2011-12, and it has a target of borrowing INR150bn (USD3bn) from the domestic markets alone.

The company is roadshowing from today in Geneva and Zurich via Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, RBS and UBS and, if it gets a good response, REC will be willing to print a deal of about USD200m-equivalent.

Typically, roadshows in Switzerland do not transpire into a deal immediately as seen in the US dollar market but in this case, some feel, the deal might print sooner-than-expected to cash in on the positive sentiment in Europe emanating from hopes of a successful Greek debt swap.

In the past few months, the ever-lurking euro crisis has kept many potential issuers at bay. Even REC's mandate had become stuck in a growing pipeline of stalled deals.

REC's mandate was awarded eight months back. Several months before, in April, another Indian issuer, state-lender IDBI Bank mandated and held investor meetings via BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and UBS for a Swiss franc.

That transaction has never materialized and bankers say this deal could be revived in the wake of a successful REC transaction. Axis Bank is also said to be lining up a Swiss deal. Credit Suisse is rumoured to have already been given that mandate. (Reporting by Manju Dalal, Editing by Chris Langner)