LONDON, April 22 (IFR) - The European bond market got more than it bargained for when the European Central Bank gave details of its corporate sector purchase programme on Thursday.

Market participants had expected the ECB to give some further clues as to what the programme would buy but were caught by surprise when its full terms were announced.

The central bank plans to purchase investment-grade euro-denominated bonds issued by non-bank corporations established in the euro area with a minimum remaining maturity of six months and a maximum maturity of 30 years.

"The ECB has delivered again," said Paul Suter, a portfolio manager at ECM Asset Management. "We weren't expecting them to release so much detail and it is giving the market tightening further impetus."

The announcement is expected to provide further momentum to the European corporate bond market which burst back to life after the ECB said it would launch the CSPP back in March

"We are back to the go-go days and the last four, five weeks have been amazing," said Jean-Marc Mercier, global co-head of DCM at HSBC.

The ECB also surprised the market by casting its net wider than previously thought, saying it would buy bonds issued by insurance companies.

It also gave a wide definition of "euro-area incorporation", potentially allowing it to buy a broad universe of bonds. It still remains unclear, though, how many bonds will be eligible, with estimates ranging between 444bn and 800bn.

ALLOCATION NERVES

ECB president Mario Draghi said that purchases will have a 70% limit on each bond (identified by individual ISINs), and will be bought in the primary and secondary markets.

That news left already nervous investors worrying that the ECB will be given preferential allocations when it starts buying in the corporate bond primary market in June, although bankers insist that will not be the case.

"The 70% headline might make investors a bit nervous, but the ECB will be treated like any other high-quality investor from an allocation perspective," said Brendon Moran, global co-head, corporate DCM origination at Societe Generale.

In the covered bond purchase programme, the ECB can also own up to 70% of each ISIN, and several covered bond deals this year have seen more than half the paper placed with central banks.

But bankers say that issuers and their bankers are not keen to allocate too much to one investor - even the ECB. Some bankers suggest a cap of 25% per deal, while ING analysts predict that no more than 30% of individual bonds will be placed with the central bank.

"From the issuer's perspective, they won't want to alienate their investor base by allocating more than usual to the ECB for the sake of shaving off a few basis points," Moran said.

Out of the ECB's 80bn stimulus programme, around 5bn a month is expected to be used specifically for corporate purchases, a Deutsche Bank research note said.

LONG END REVIVAL

The inclusion of maturities out to 30 years could propel supply further down the maturity curve.

"With the inclusion of corporate bonds out to 30 years, issuance may increase significantly in the long end, perhaps with tenders for shorter maturity debt," said Marilyn Watson, head of global fundamental fixed income strategy at BlackRock.

This may be the start of a much deeper 15-year plus corporate bond market in Europe.

RISKS AHEAD

Questions remain around how the ECB will assess risk when it makes purchases.

Bonds only need one investment-grade rating from one of four rating agencies (down to and including BBB-) to be eligible for purchase, leaving the possibility that the ECB may end up holding junk bonds.

French nuclear company Areva, for example, was downgraded from BBB- to B+ in just over 12 months by its sole rater S&P, while troubled French retailer Casino was still investment-grade until March 2016 but has since been downgraded to BB+ by S&P.

Six European central banks will carry out the purchases with the ECB coordinating.

"As on any diversified portfolio of credit instruments, risks from the deterioration of issuers' credit quality or from defaults of issuers cannot be totally excluded," the ECB said on Thursday.

ADDED COMPLEXITY

Corporate bonds also have the added complexity of an adjacent credit default swap market, something not present in European asset-backed securities or covered bonds.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch strategists note that for some names the ECB is expected to buy, bond and CDS prices have already "totally disconnected" since the ECB's March announcement.

One banker said that the existence of CDS makes the scope for "wholesale market distortion" even greater.

"You have to ask: will we get into a position where people start speculating against central bank action, much like George Soros and the ERM?" (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Additional reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Helene Durand and Matthew Davies)