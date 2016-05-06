* Altrad cancels bond on poor demand

* Bankers expect a flood of issuance

* Investors withdraw on aggressive pricing

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, May 6 (IFR) - Unrated corporate issuer Altrad cancelled a proposed deal this week as evidence of oversupply - and more discerning investors - started to appear in the European bond market.

The France-based scaffolding provider pulled a proposed 300m seven-year deal even though it had set final terms on the trade. The failure came in sharp contrast to the week's other issues - all of which were well oversubscribed.

While new transactions occasionally get pulled because of lack of investor demand, it is rare for lead banks to get to the final stages of a trade only to cancel it.

"I don't understand what happened. In this market, how you manage to pull a seven-year senior corporate bond is beyond me, especially after you've done a roadshow," a banker away from the deal said.

"The CSPP [the ECB's Corporate Sector Purchase Programme] is not a blanket fix for everybody." Being unrated, Altrad was not a direct beneficiary of the ECB's impending corporate bond purchase programme but it stood to benefit from the positive mood in the corporate bond sector and investors' search for yield.

That search has spread to other areas of the bond market such as high-yield, where more aggressive structures such as PIK-toggles have made a comeback.

However, demand for the deal fell flat, despite the issuer holding a roadshow at the end of April, with just over 300m of orders placed, including interest from leads BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and HSBC.

A lead banker on the deal attributed the cancellation to the deal's sub-benchmark size, lack of ratings and the company's private status.

EXCESSIVE

While Altrad is seen as an isolated case for now, it could be a harbinger of a market losing patience with aggressive execution tactics.

Since the ECB-fuelled rally began to take hold, investors have complained that excessive price revisions are leaving little, if any, premium on new deals, resulting in many potential buyers withdrawing their orders ahead of pricing.

"We've started to see some price resistance from investors over the last week, and orders being pulled at the last minute due to final pricing being pulled in too tight," said Gordon Shannon, a portfolio manager at asset manager Twentyfour.

"When accounts drop out it can drastically change the order book and have a big impact on how well the deal performs in the secondary market."

RCI Banque, for example, lost 500m of demand on a 600m seven-year issue this week after leads Banca IMI, Citigroup, Commerzbank and Natixis moved guidance aggressively - from the 95bp area to 78bp.

Bankers and investors expect appetite to wane over the coming months as political risks - in particular the Brexit referendum - loom.

"This gung-ho attitude can't continue for that much longer. The power is bound to swing back, especially if spreads widen once the ECB begins its corporate purchases," one syndicate manager said.

RELENTLESS

Yet despite these concerns bankers expect the relentless pace of issuance to continue for now.

Ever since the ECB announced that it would start buying corporate bonds in June, issuers have seized the chance to secure ultra-low funding costs and investors have tried to front-run the central bank.

Euro-denominated supply this week was more than 7bn, pushing total volume up to nearly 70bn since the ECB announced its corporate purchase plans on March 10.

German auto company Daimler, which is almost certain to be on the ECB's shopping list for asset purchases, has printed more than 8.8bn in the euro market over the past five months.

In stark contrast, the company raised just 1.5bn in 2015 from two trades and in 2014 printed three single-tranche trades for just 1.25bn.

May is typically a busy month for corporate issuance after the reporting season wraps up and companies plan the remainder of their annual funding before the summer lull.

Geraud Charpin, portfolio manager at BlueBay, said issuance volumes were expected to increase meaningfully over the next two weeks, but said that long positions in corporate credit were as extended as ever, which could result in a shift in demand.

"We will have the first real test of supply/demand since the corporate sector purchase programme announcement," Charpin said. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, additional reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Helene Durand and Matthew Davies)