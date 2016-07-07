* ECB magnifying problems

* Liquidity woes worsen

* New market model called for

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, July 7 (IFR) - Central bank intervention is causing an unsustainable disconnect between primary market stability and secondary market liquidity, according to the latest study commissioned by ICMA.

Lack of liquidity in the bond market is not a new topic and market participants have been grappling with how to solve it for years. But intervention from the European Central Bank that is now hoovering up corporate bonds in their billions every month will likely exacerbate the existing problems.

In its second study of its kind, ICMA said that market participants reported that it is increasingly difficult to trade in large sizes, to execute orders quickly, or to establish reliable prices.

The association outlined four measures which it said could be taken, either in isolation or in combination, to improve the long-term efficiency and functioning of the European corporate bond markets.

Providing capital relief for market-making, revitalising the single-name CDS market, reviewing and reassessing harmful regulation and bringing market participants together to review the market structure could help improve markets, it said.

"Policy makers and regulators should at the very least consider the possibility for less stringent capital charges related to market-making, including associated hedging and financing," the report said.

RESTRAINTS

The study said that a number of regulatory initiatives offer no obvious benefits to fixed income markets, and in certain cases, are likely to cause significant harm.

"There is a strong case for suspending the projected implementation of these regulatory initiatives with a view to undertaking rigorous and detailed impact analyses," ICMA said.

Chief among these would be MiFID II/R pre-trade transparency obligations for bonds and CSDR mandatory buy-ins.

Liquidity concerns have spread beyond market-makers and the investor community according to ICMA.

"European corporate issuers are also increasingly concerned about the corporate secondary market, which directly impacts their ability to raise capital necessary to fund investment," the report said.

Some participants suggested that the market architecture needed to be completely re-engineered.

"As one interviewee framed it, market participants almost need to start again with a blank sheet of paper, look at what the market is supposed to do, and then think about how we can best make it work given the realities of today's regulatory and monetary environment," the report said.

ADAPTING

While the picture painted by the report appeared gloomy on many levels, market participants said they were more resolved to adapt to the 'new norm', and are evolving their business models.

"Technology is playing an increasingly important role in the market, and that the whole market architecture may need to be redesigned," the report said.

"From the perspective of many participants, the current market model is not sustainable, at least not in the long-term, and certainly not post Central Bank intervention." (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand and Sudip Roy)