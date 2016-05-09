LONDON, May 9 (IFR) - Total SA will meet with investors from May 10 for a potential euro-denominated hybrid bond transaction, according to a lead bank on the deal.

The French oil major has mandated Barclays and Citigroup as joint global coordinators, structuring advisors and joint bookrunners, as well as BNP Paribas as joint bookrunner to arrange European fixed income investor calls and meetings on May 10th 2016.

Any deal will be issued under the company's EMTN programme. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)