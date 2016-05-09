(Adds investor comments, price and size expectations)

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, May 9 (IFR) - Total is meeting investors this week for a euro benchmark hybrid bond, which will be the first real test of appetite for corporate subordinated debt since oil company OMV tapped the market last November.

The French oil major will hold calls and meetings on May 10 ahead of the transaction, according to a lead bank, in the latest sign that the impact of the ECB corporate purchase programme is spreading to all corners of the market.

Corporate borrowers have flooded the market to capitalise on ultra-cheap funding since the ECB announced it would expand its quantitative easing programme on March 10.

But with the energy sector still reeling from oil price volatility, investors reckon the trade could still come at a cost for Total.

"Total's bonds have recovered slightly recently, but its hybrids are still hurt from the sector's volatility, as well as the general hybrid market sell-off late last year," one portfolio manager said.

He estimated that any deal, which he expects to be around2bn in size, would price at the mid 3% to 4% yield range. Its debut hybrid, priced in February 2015, came at much lower levels.

The 2.5bn perpetual non-call six-year tranche priced at 2.25% and the 2.5bn perpetual non-call 10-year at 2.625%.

The deals were bid at 3.6% and 3.9% yields to call respectively, according to Thomson Reuters data, having hit highs of 5.65% and 5.58% in January.

Another investor said he expected Total to use the buoyant ECB-led market conditions to ratchet in pricing.

"Those sorts of prices (3.5-4% yield) tie into with where the current perps are and as we've seen new issue premiums disappear they'll probably try that. I'm not going to get excited by this until I see a premium," he said.

"Oil has rallied on not much good news in the last month and I'm not overly excited by an oil name coming at the top of the market. Good for Total to issue now and if there's enough accounts to hoover this up they won't really care".

A REVIVAL, AT LAST

Corporate hybrid issuance, which had surpassed 20bn-equivalent in the first quarter of 2015, almost ground to a halt with just 7bn-equivalent issued in the second half of the year after a series of macro concerns spooked the sector.

Austria's OMV was the last issuer to sell a benchmark hybrid in Europe, printing 1.5bn last November, and aside from a sub-benchmark outing from Outotec in March, there has not been any issuance so far in 2016.

Hybrids, which receive equity credit at the major rating agencies, have been cast as the go-to product for bolstering balance sheets and funding M&A while defending credit ratings.

The ECB's announcement on March 10 that it would start buying corporate paper in June has revived the market in recent weeks and bankers had expected hybrids to make a comeback.

Rumours of issuance began in April, when sources told IFR that Total was one of the investment-grade credits to have mandated banks for a trade.

Total tapped the hybrid market for the first time in February 2015. Investors placed 20bn of orders for the 5bn dual-tranche deal, and one piece priced with a record-low coupon for a euro-denominated hybrid.

Total, rated Aa3/A+ (stable/negative) by Moody's/S&P, has mandated Barclays and Citigroup as joint global coordinators and structuring advisers, together with BNP Paribas as joint bookrunner to arrange the European investor calls and meetings.

Total will be the third oil major to tap the European bond market this year following BP and Shell, both of which have printed senior trades. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand, Robert Smith)