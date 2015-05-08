* Companies tap hybrid market as pension deficits soar
* Issuance predicted to reach up to 40bn in 2015
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, May 8 (IFR) - European companies are turning to the
hybrid bond market in search of a quick, and supposedly
temporary, fix to solve soaring pension deficits.
Already euro-denominated hybrid volumes are nearly 20bn in
2015, with full-year issuance well on track to surpass the
28.5bn record seen in 2014. Analysts in fact predict issuance
could reach as much as 40bn.
Hybrid bonds are seen as a quick-fire solution for companies
facing up to the implications of IFRS accounting rules, which
put pension deficits on balance sheet.
At the same time, the ultra low rate environment has
decreased corporate yields - used to discount pension
liabilities - meaning deficits have increased.
In recent years hybrids have been widely used to fund
aggressive corporate strategies such as M&A. They are now being
issued to minimise liabilities, support equity levels and reduce
pension cash contributions.
"We are likely to see the trend continue as QE drives the
fall in corporate yields. Hybrid issuance is becoming a more
established and straightforward tool for companies to solve some
of these issues," said Thomas Flichy, head of European corporate
hybrids at Barclays.
The rationale for issuance has come full circle. German
chemical manufacturer Henkel turned to the hybrid market in 2005
to address its growing pension deficit; now, a wave of companies
led by Bertelsmann, AirFrance-KLM and Deutsche Lufthansa are
reprising that theme.
A key benefit is that hybrids, which receive 50% equity
credit at the major rating agencies, are a cheap form of such
financing under IFRS accounting standards.
"Many companies are now seeking a solution which doesn't
involve tapping the equity market. It's not easy to tell your
shareholders they'll be diluted due to rates pressures, it's
easer to take the hybrid option to solve short-term matters,"
said a banker on the upcoming Lufthansa deal.
The loss of equity credit with rating agencies at the first
call date means market participants believe hybrids will be
retired at the first opportunity, although the deals are either
perpetual or have very long dated maturities.
BREATHING ROOM
Earlier this week German airline Deutsche Lufthansa resumed
plans to issue a hybrid in a bid to help solve a soaring pension
deficit that has almost doubled over the last 12 months.
In its first quarter earnings report on Tuesday, Lufthansa
revealed its pension provisions have risen from 7.2bn at the
end of 2014 to 10.2bn at the close of March.
"The enormous pension burdens are putting considerable
pressure on our equity," Simone Menne, chief officer of finance
told journalists after the group reported its first-quarter
results.
But corporate hybrids are not without their downsides;
coupons are costly and the pension induced leverage can stretch
ratios, while margins to withstand a bad quarter are reduced,
the Lufthansa lead says.
"However, 'real' equity is not an option, in light of the
perceived temporary nature of the exposure, and not to do
anything can be risky. The hybrid gives you room to breathe."
MORE TO COME
According to Barclays research, German utilities RWE and
E.ON, and French utilities EDF and GDF Suez face increasing
pension deficits and capex needs this year and are likely to
issue hybrids. ThyssenKrupp and Vodafone are also strong
contenders.
The euro corporate AA 10-year yield is expected to decrease
a further 30bp in 2015, meaning pension obligations for these
companies will potentially rise by 4% this year to 22.1bn,
Barclays says.
"The low rates and potential M&A financing should continue
to spur issuance and we expected around 30-40bn in EMEA at the
start of the year, but we could see volumes hit the wider end of
that scale now," Barclays' Flichy said.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Alex Chambers, Helene
Durand, Julian Baker)