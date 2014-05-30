LONDON, May 30 (IFR) - Ryanair has mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings ahead of a potential euro-denominated bond issue.

The roadshow will start on June 3, with Citigroup acting as global coordinator.

Ryanair is rated BBB+ by Fitch and is expected to be rated BBB+ by S&P. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)