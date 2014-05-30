Russia's Sistema says it mulls listing its real estate business
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
LONDON, May 30 (IFR) - Ryanair has mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings ahead of a potential euro-denominated bond issue.
The roadshow will start on June 3, with Citigroup acting as global coordinator.
Ryanair is rated BBB+ by Fitch and is expected to be rated BBB+ by S&P. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.