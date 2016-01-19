* IG issuance hits 16-year low
* Oil and equity woes slow deal flow
* Issuers pay up to access market
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - European investment-grade corporate
issuance has suffered the worst start to a year in 16 years as
borrowers grapple with elevated premiums sparked by torrid
equity markets and oil price volatility.
Only 5.2bn has printed so far this year, the lowest volume
since 1999 when 4.1-equivalent priced, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
January is typically a busy month for the primary sector as
companies make the most of what is traditionally a liquid time
in the market to raise funding.
"It's so frustrating. There will be a window of stability
and we'll jump on the phone to issuers to prompt them to go but
they're still scarred by the 7/8bp widening and bigger premiums
they have to pay," one syndicate manager said.
Bankers said that although a number of go/no-go calls have
taken place, only four issuers have so far accessed the market.
The lack of activity comes in stark contrast to the same
period last year, when 11.5bn-equivalent was issued from a wide
range of credits, including US credits.
Volatile moves in Asian equities and in the commodity and
auto sectors have spooked the European credit market in recent
weeks, in a similar vein to 2015, when company specific
headlines and macro concerns halted deal flow for weeks at a
time.
Synthetic credit has widened considerably since the start of
the year, with the Main out 13bp at 94bp and the Crossover out
45bp at 375bp.
"From an issuer's perspective spreads are at the wide end of
recent ranges and they will be less willing to pay these levels,
but pricing too tightly won't generate too much interest in this
environment. If you come now you will be having to pay a premium
on top of wider spreads, so it's a double whammy," said Paul
Suter, fixed income trader at ECM.
Telecom Italia was one of the four borrowers seen so far in
2016, but it had to pay the price.
The Ba1/BB+/BBB- rated issuer offered a 25bp concession for
its 3.625% January 2024 bond, having paid only 5bp on its last
visit to the euro market a year ago.
And despite paying up, bankers said Telecom Italia did not
raise as much as it wanted to.
"Telecom Italia were looking for 1bn but had to take 750m
because they couldn't get the size," a syndicate banker away
from the deal said.
"On just a 2bn book you can't push the size too much if you
want to keep investors happy, and they had to swallow their
pride and take the price. The truth is that no one wants to buy
this market."
That bond has widened 13bp since pricing last week, and is
now bid at 318bp over swaps.
ON THE RUNWAY
Potential near-term borrowers that could boost supply
include EasyJet and Ausnet Services, both of which concluded
roadshows last week.
Budget airline EasyJet expressed interest at the meetings in
either a euro or sterling deal with a seven or eight-year tenor,
although leads said it is now waiting for conditions to
stabilise to get the 'right price' for its debut bond.
Australian energy company AusNet Services is seeking a
sterling or US dollar hybrid, which would be the first test of
appetite for subordinated debt since oil company OMV tapped the
market last November.
"Many corporates have used the tight spreads on offer over
the last few years to refinance and extend their liabilities,
The only people that would come to the market now are those that
really have to," ECM's Suter said.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)