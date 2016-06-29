LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Molson Coors Brewing Company is marketing an eight-year euro-denominated benchmark deal at mid-swaps plus 145bp area, according to a lead bank.

The transaction follows the company's US$5.3bn four-part bond, and two-part C$1bn transactions priced on Tuesday.

The bonds, will partly fund the purchase of SAB Miller's stake in MillerCoors and be the first euro transaction since the UK voted to leave the European Union last Thursday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and UBS are joint bookrunners.

The deal is expected to price later today. (Reporting By Laura Benitez)