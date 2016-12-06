GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia rises after Dow tops 20,000 for first time, dollar on defensive
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.3 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.1 pct
By John Balassi NEW YORK, Dec 6 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), rated Baa3/BBB+/BBB+, expected to price later on Tuesday, according to one of the lead managers. The bond is the first from a LatAm issuer in US dollars since Nov. 10, according to IFR data. SIZE MATURITY IPTs (T+) GUIDANCE LAUNCH (US$,BN) 1.5 5yr FXD 6%-low 6% 5.625% area* 5.5% 1 5yr FRN Libor equiv Libor equiv 3mL+365bp 3 10yr FXD 7%-low 7% 6.75% area* 6.625% * Area is defined as +/-12.5bp Active bookrunners: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by John Balassi; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.3 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.1 pct
LIMA, Jan 25 A massive graft inquiry in Peru has put a damper on robust growth projections for this year as the "Odebrecht effect" chills investments and stalls public works projects, the government said on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Magellan Midstream Partners said on Wednesday it shut its pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, after spilling about 3,300 barrels of diesel fuel earlier in the day.